    Pay Rs 500 crore or we blow up PM Modi and Modi stadium... Security agencies on alert after receiving mail

    A central security agency has received an email threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blow up the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, and demanding Rs 500 crore as well as the release of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. 

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    An email threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bomb the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was received by a central security agency on Thursday. In the mail, a demand of Rs 500 crore from the government was made. They also demanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to surrender.

    According to media reports, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) promptly contacted the Gujarat Police and other agencies dealing with the PM's security about the threat email and informed the Mumbai Police of its contents. Since the city would host five World Cup cricket matches at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Police have increased security. According to a source, they are also attempting to identify the email's origins.

    Also Read | Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali slaps bodyguard over delayed bouquet on minister's birthday | WATCH

    On Thursday morning, the city police control room received an alert from the NIA stating that a threat email was received.

    The email stated, “Tumhari sarkar se hume 500 crore aur Lawrence bishnoi chahiye nahi to kal hum Narendra Modi ke sath narendra Modi stadium bhi uda denge. Hindustan me sabkuch bikta hai to humne bhi kuch kharid liya hai kitna bhi sequre karlo humse nahi bacha paoge agar baat karni hai to is mail par hi bat karna. (We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium if the government does not give us Rs 500 crore and Lawrence Bishnoi. Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have bought something. No matter how much you secure, you won’t be able to remain safe from us. If you wish to talk, do so on this email).”

    Since his arrest in 2014, Bishnoi is thought to be running his gang from behind bars. He is accused of a number of crimes, including the murder of the Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi took responsibility for the assault on Moosewala the previous year.

    The inaugural match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium, between England and New Zealand on Thursday.

    Also Read | 'Cannot stop govt from taking decision': SC refuses to restrain Bihar govt from acting on caste-survey data

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 5:48 PM IST
