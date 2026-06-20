The CBI will appeal the acquittal of all nine accused, including ex-NCP leader Padmasinh Patil, in the 2006 murder of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar. The trial court had acquitted the accused, citing a lack of evidence in the double murder.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to challenge the trial court's judgment in the Bombay High Court, following the acquittal of all nine accused in the 2006 murder case of Congress (I) leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar. Nimbalkar and his driver were shot dead in broad daylight on June 3, 2006, in Navi Mumbai.

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Investigation and Acquittal

Following an order from the Bombay High Court, the investigation into the double murder was transferred to the CBI. After a comprehensive probe, the central agency filed a chargesheet on August 20, 2009, followed by a supplementary chargesheet on June 4, 2010, naming nine accused persons, including Padmasinh Bajirao Patil. During the course of the trial, one of the accused turned an approver for the prosecution. On June 2, 2026, the Sessions Court in Mumbai acquitted all nine accused in the case. Contending that it had presented substantial evidence against the accused during the trial, the CBI has officially decided to challenge the trial court's judgment before the High Court.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case involving then Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, citing a lack of evidence. Among those acquitted was former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil, who was one of the key accused in the case. A total of nine people had been arrested and chargesheeted in connection with the murders. Following the completion of arguments and examination of evidence, the special CBI court acquitted all the accused.

Victim's Family in Court

Pawanraje Nimbalkar's son and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar was at the court along with family members, Nimbalkar is one of the 6 rebel UBT MPs who failed to abide by the party whip and attend the Lok Sabha MP's meet called by Anil Desai.

Case Background

The case relates to the killing of Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi in June 2006 in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. The investigation was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the case remained under trial for several years. (ANI)