Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited flood relief camps in Sivasagar, Assam, reaffirming the Centre's support. He reviewed the availability of essentials like food, water, and healthcare and assured families of continued coordinated assistance.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reaffirmed the Centre's assurance to support flood-affected families in Assam, reviewing relief measures at camps in Sivasagar district and directing officials to ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare, food, safe drinking water and other essential services, a press release said.

Assesses Ground Situation at Relief Camps

Visiting the relief camp at Lakhimi Nagar ME School in Sivasagar, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with displaced families to assess their well-being and reviewed the availability of essential supplies. He instructed the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that no flood-affected family faces any hardship in accessing basic necessities.

Later, the Union Minister visited the relief camp at Bir Lachit Borphukan College in Bihubor, where he again met affected families and reviewed arrangements for food, drinking water and other relief materials.

'Centre Stands Firmly with People of Assam'

Addressing the people at the relief camps, Sonowal said the Central Government and the State Government are working in close coordination to provide timely assistance to every affected citizen.

"The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, stands firmly with the people of Assam during this challenging time. Both the Central and State governments are working in close coordination to ensure every possible assistance reaches those affected at the earliest. We remain committed to safeguarding every life and ensuring that relief, healthcare, food and safe drinking water continue to reach every family in need," Sonowal said.

'Spirit of Unity and Compassion'

Expressing confidence in the resilience of the people of Assam, the Union Minister said collective efforts and public cooperation would help the state overcome the crisis. "Natural disasters test our resilience, but they also bring out our spirit of unity and compassion. Together--with coordinated efforts of governments, voluntary organisations and our citizens--we shall overcome this difficult phase and help every affected family rebuild with dignity," Sarbananda Sonowal added.

Flags Off Community-Led Relief Mission

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the Assam Olympic Association's flood relief mission from Jalan Outdoor Stadium in Dibrugarh. The relief convoy is carrying food, clothing and other essential supplies for flood-affected families in Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, where several areas continue to remain inundated.

Commending the initiative, Sonowal said community-led humanitarian efforts complement the ongoing relief operations being undertaken by the Central and State Governments. "The response to this crisis has demonstrated the strength of collective responsibility. Every contribution--whether from government agencies, civil society organisations or volunteers--helps bring hope to families facing immense hardship. I thank everyone for stepping up and offering whatever help possible to try and ease the pain of the affected," Sonowal said as per the press release.

During his visit to Sivasagar, Sonowal was accompanied by Assam Cabinet Ministers Bimal Borah, Sushanta Borgohain and Keshab Mahanta, Assam BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, MLAs Diplu Ranjan Sharma and Taranga Gogoi. (ANI)