Pawan Khera said his faith in the Constitution was reinforced after the SC granted him anticipatory bail in a defamation case involving Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. He called it a reminder against misusing state power for political vendetta.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday said that his faith in the Constitution has been reinforced after the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail in a defamation and forgery case linked to allegations involving the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Khera, who arrived at Delhi airport after the apex court's order, told reporters that the Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar continues to protect citizens' rights when they are allegedly violated through misuse of state machinery. "Whenever a citizen's rights are violated, especially when they are violated by misusing the machinery of a government, then every citizen should have so much faith in Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution that comes to his defence. This is what has happened to all of us; it is happening continuously. When the Supreme Court granted me bail, the entire country's faith in Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution was once again restored," the Congress leader said.

'Constitution Will Come to Defence'

While speaking to ANI, Khera further stated that the Supreme Court's decision sends a strong message that constitutional protections remain intact even for opposition leaders and expressed confidence that the judiciary will continue to act against what he termed "oppressive" actions by governments. He also raised concerns about institutional accountability, stating that bodies such as the Election Commission of India (ECI) must address questions regarding their credibility.

"The Supreme Court has granted bail. That bail sends a clear message to the entire country: whenever the rights of an ordinary citizen, even the opposition, are violated by any government, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution will certainly come to their defence, and it will also come to my defence. I am confident that a decisive verdict will be delivered against such oppressive governments, both at the centre and in some states, because people have questions about them. Whenever anyone raises questions about their credibility, the Election Commission must also respond," he said.

'Satyameva Jayate!'

Khera on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision granting him anticipatory bail in an alleged forgery and defamation case, calling it a reaffirmation of constitutional values and personal liberty. In a post on X, Khera expressed gratitude to the apex court and the Congress leadership, stating, "I thank the Hon'ble Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law... My bail is not only a personal victory and a source of relief, but also a reminder to those who misuse state power that as long as we remain a Constitutional Democracy, personal liberty cannot be sacrificed for political vendetta. No matter how formidable falsehood may seem, it is the truth that triumphs. Satyameva Jayate!"

Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail

The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Khera in connection with allegations of making false statements against Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The case pertains to allegations that Khera used alleged fake documents to defame Sharma.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar observed that the allegations and counter-allegations appeared to be prima facie politically motivated and did not warrant custodial interrogation at this stage. The court noted that the truthfulness of the claims could be examined during trial.

The apex court directed that Khera be released on anticipatory bail in the event of arrest, subject to conditions, including full cooperation with the investigation and appearing before authorities as required. It also restrained him from influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence, or leaving the country without prior court permission.

The court further observed that certain remarks made by both sides, including statements by the Chief Minister, reflected the political nature of the dispute. It clarified that its observations were limited to the bail application and would not affect the merits of the case.

Khera had approached the apex court after the Gauhati High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on April 24. The case remains under investigation, with further proceedings to determine the validity of the allegations. (ANI)