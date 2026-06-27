Congress' Pawan Khera criticized Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after names of six soldiers killed in Operation Sindoor were added to the National War Memorial, accusing Singh of either incompetence or misleading Parliament about the casualties.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday launched a sharp critique of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the names of six security personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor were etched at the National War Memorial.

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In a post on X, Khera shared a clip of Rajnath Singh's parliamentary speech regarding Operation Sindoor, stressing that there are "only two possibilities" in the matter following recent developments concerning India's counter-strike against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

Khera questions Rajnath Singh's capability

Khera noted that either the Defence Minister lacks knowledge about the ministry he leads, which places a "grave question mark" on his capability, or, despite knowing the facts, Rajnath Singh chose to "mislead Parliament". "Either Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unaware, when addressing Parliament, that six soldiers had already been martyred. If that is the case, it raises a grave question mark over the minister, who lacks knowledge of the very ministry he leads. Or else, he knew the truth and yet chose to mislead Parliament. That is even more serious, because it proves that this government lies to the nation--oaths and all--in the temple of democracy. Whichever is true, some facts remain unchanged".

'An insult to our soldiers'

He stated that the six soldiers who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor were not given the honour and recognition they deserved, and he accused the government of robbing the families of the fallen heroes of their rights. "Their families were robbed of the transparency they had every right to expect. This is an insult to our soldiers, and no true patriot can remain silent or complacent about it," he said.

The names of the six Indian security personnel who died during the four-day armed operation against Pakistan in May 2025 have been etched at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. (ANI)