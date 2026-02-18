Pawan Khera challenged Kiren Rijiju to deny BJP's links to George Soros after Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of associating with 'anti-India forces' like Soros. Khera dared Rijiju to state no BJP minister has met Soros or had family work for him.

Khera challenges Rijiju on Soros links

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday challenged Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju to publicly declare that no BJP minister has met George Soros, and that no leader's children have worked or are working in Soros-funded organisations, questioning the party over allegations linking its members to the philanthropist.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Tell Kiren Rijiju, and I challenge him, he needs to come out and publicly say that not a single BJP minister has met Soros. Number two, not a single example of children of BJP leaders is working in Soros-funded organisations or have worked in Soros-funded organisations. I challenge him."

Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi as 'childish' and 'dangerous'

The remarks came after the Rijiju criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling his behaviour "childish" and "irresponsible," after his recent political controversies.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Union Parliamentary Affairs leader said, "His behaviour is childish and irresponsible for someone in his position... A Leader of the Opposition represents the whole opposition... Going outside the House, calling people traitors, staging theatrical sit-ins and insisting on reading from an unpublished book, all this is child-like behaviour... We have never seen such a LoP in the history of India."

"Rahul Gandhi has become the most dangerous person for India's security. Because he associates with anti-India forces. He meets people abroad and at home, Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, people like George Soros," Rijiju added.

Minister accuses Congress of disrupting Parliament

The Minister further accused the Congress party of not acting according to Parliament traditions and disrupting proceedings.

"Parliamentary democracy will always have noise and commotion: every party has its own agenda and will try to press it in the House. That in itself isn't automatically a failure... But along with the commotion, we have to look at the actions that are being taken. When in opposition, we did not throw papers at the Speaker, carry banners to the ruling side, and this is the reason why I am upset," he said. (ANI)