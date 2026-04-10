Congress MP KC Venugopal called the case against Pawan Khera 'witch-hunting' by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court granted Khera a one-week anticipatory bail in the case filed by Sarma's wife.

Congress Slams 'Witch-Hunting' Accusations

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday termed the allegations and legal action against party leader Pawan Khera as "witch-hunting," accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of repeatedly levelling unsubstantiated charges ahead of elections. Speaking to the reporters, Venugopal said, "... Hemanta Biswa Sarma has levelled false allegations against Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, time and again. He spreads baseless stories before elections. He never produces proof. Now he accuses Pawan Khera. This is nothing but witch-hunting. We will face it."

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Pawan Khera Granted Anticipatory Bail

Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court granted one week's anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

Ponnam Ashoke Goud, Telangan Pradesh Congress Committee legal cell, said, "Telangana High Court grants one week anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in FIR by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The High Court grants 1 week to Khera to move before the concerned court."

Details of the Allegations

Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA. The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

'Law Will Take its Course': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

He also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course." (ANI)