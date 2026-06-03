Pawan Kalyan announced his Jana Sena Party will enter Telangana politics, contesting upcoming GHMC and Assembly elections. He said the time was right to expand and that he would personally lead the party's activities in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced that his party would actively enter Telangana politics and contest upcoming elections, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls and the next Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jana Sena to Expand into Telangana Politics

Addressing a press conference at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad after the Telangana government denied permission for the party's proposed "Telangana Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha," Pawan Kalyan said the time had come for Jana Sena to expand its footprint in the state.

Stating that party leaders in Telangana had repeatedly urged the leadership to expand operations in the state, he said Jana Sena would now take an active political role in Telangana. "Jana Sena leaders in Telangana have repeatedly urged the party to expand here. I had always maintained that we would step in when the people of Telangana needed us. Looking at the current political atmosphere and attempts to weaken national unity, I firmly believe Jana Sena must have a strong presence in Telangana. From now on, Jana Sena will fight politically in Telangana," he said.

The Jana Sena chief said he would personally lead the party's activities in the state, travel extensively among the people and take up public issues. "We will speak on every issue and oppose every injustice. Telangana is an integral part of India," he asserted.

On Telangana Bifurcation

Rejecting allegations that he opposed the formation of Telangana, Pawan Kalyan clarified that Jana Sena's objections were limited to the manner in which the state was bifurcated. "We never opposed Telangana statehood. Our concern was that the state was not created with dignity and respect for the sacrifices of over 1,200 martyrs. Parliament doors were shut and members were pushed out when the announcement was made. Telangana deserved far greater respect," he said. He recalled observing an 11-day fast in protest against what he described as the disrespectful handling of the bifurcation process by the then Congress government.

Condemns Divisive Regional Politics

Pawan Kalyan accused certain political leaders of exploiting regional sentiments for electoral gains and fostering divisions between the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "How long will leaders continue to create divisions between the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana? Leaders should be held accountable for their mistakes, not entire regions or communities," he said.

He argued that issues such as unemployment, industrial stagnation and developmental challenges could not be blamed on people from another state.

Right to Contest in Telangana

Responding to criticism over his political activities in Telangana, the Jana Sena president questioned attempts to restrict his participation in the state's political landscape. "Some leaders say Pawan Kalyan should not enter Telangana. Is Telangana anyone's private estate? Parties from Telangana expand into Andhra Pradesh and other states. Why should Jana Sena be denied the same right?" he asked.

He pointed out that national leaders and political parties routinely contest elections outside their home states and said democratic politics should not be constrained by regional boundaries.

Counters Misinformation Allegations

Defending his response to comments made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pawan Kalyan said it was necessary to counter what he termed misinformation. "If false statements are made about Amit Shah, should we remain silent? Criticising misinformation is not the same as promoting regional hatred," he said.

National Unity Over Regional Hostility

Warning against the dangers of regional hostility, he remarked that efforts to create divisions among states and communities posed a serious threat to national integration. "Efforts to create divisions between states and communities are more dangerous than terrorism. Jana Sena respects regional aspirations, but it also stands firmly for nationalism and national unity," he said.

Refutes Land Encroachment Allegations

Addressing allegations that he had encroached upon a lake bed, Pawan Kalyan challenged the Telangana government to conduct a survey. "If a survey proves that I have illegally occupied government land, I will voluntarily hand it over. There is only a cowshed on the property, housing around 50 to 60 cattle. If any violation is established, I have no objection to surrendering the land," he said.

Tributes and Future Plans

Pawan Kalyan also paid tribute to late revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, recalling his long association with him and announcing plans to install his statue in Andhra Pradesh.

He further proposed naming a road connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after former statesman Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, whom he credited with helping unite Telugu-speaking people.

A Promise of Honest Politics

Concluding his remarks, the Jana Sena chief said the party would not depend on political gimmicks or false promises. "We will fight for people's issues with honesty and courage. Jana Sena's journey in Telangana has begun, and we will earn the trust and support of the people through our actions," he said. (ANI)