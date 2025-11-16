AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has condemned Red Sanders smuggling as a 'heinous crime' and 'spiritual desecration'. He announced a special operation to wipe out smugglers, seize assets, and protect the sacred Seshachalam Forest.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has strongly condemned the smuggling of Red Sanders, a highly valued and endangered species of tree found in the Seshachalam Forest. In a post on X, Kalyan described the forest as the "sacred abode of Lord Balaji" and accused those involved in the smuggling of committing a "heinous crime" against the nation, economy, faith, and environment.

Kalyan highlighted the spiritual significance of the Red Sanders tree, citing its connection to Lord Venkateswara. He expressed outrage over the scale of smuggling, revealing that 2.6 lakh logs, estimated to be from 1.3 lakh mother trees, had been seized and valued at ₹2,000-5,000 crore. The State Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that cutting a Red Sanders tree is not only a forestry crime but also a spiritual desecration.

A Spiritual Desecration

"We speak of the Red Sanders tree. This incredible wealth, this Rakta Chandanam, is found nowhere else on Earth. It is a unique treasure, and it carries the spiritual weight of our people. Legends say it emerged from the divine blood of Lord Venkateswara himself! To cut this tree is not just a forestry crime--it is a spiritual desecration!," said Kalyan.

Government Vows Crackdown

The Deputy CM questioned how smugglers could operate with such impunity and pointed to systemic failure and lack of political will in the past. He assured that the coalition government would take strict action against those involved, including seizing their assets under the Forest Act. A special operation, similar to 'Operation Kagar,' also known as 'Operation Black Forest' would be launched to wipe out the smugglers and protect the Red Sanders trees.

In a landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism, the security forces, under 'Operation Black Forest', had neutralised 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh. The Home Minister had applauded the brave security forces and agencies for this major breakthrough.

Kalyan emphasised that the Red Sanders is not just a tree, but a life that feels and a national wealth that needs to be protected. He assured that the government would take all necessary steps to preserve the ecological balance and protect the sacred forest

"Our coalition government will not tolerate the smuggling of Red Sanders any longer. We are identifying the smugglers, kingpins and all culprits involved. We will not just arrest them; we will seize their assets under the Forest Act! A special, full-fledged operation, similar to the Centre's 'Operation Kagar,' to wipe out every single individual involved in this illegal trade shall be initiated soon. We will ensure fear among the smugglers so that no one, no one, dares to touch a single Red Sanders tree again. The Red Sanders is a life that feels, it is our national wealth, and it is sacred. We are watching, and we will protect the wealth of our nation and the divine sanctity of Seshachalam!" said Kalyan.

Seshachalam Forest is not merely a forest; it is the sacred abode of Lord Balaji, blessed by the seven holy hills. And here, in this divine place, a heinous crime is being committed against our nation, our economy, our faith and our environment. We speak of the Red Sanders tree.… pic.twitter.com/4UlG4PjX3x — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 15, 2025

Benefit-Sharing for Cultivators

Meanwhile, the National Biodiversity Authority has disbursed Rs 3.00 crore to 199 beneficiaries, covering 198 farmers from Andhra Pradesh and cultivators of Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus), along with one academic institution, the University of Andhra. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, the disbursement, facilitated through the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, is part of the Access and Benefit-Sharing mechanism under the Biological Diversity Act. (ANI)