Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, at a temple gathering in Udupi, praised Sanatan Dharma and urged Hindus to protect the religion. He claimed Hindus in Tamil Nadu are fighting legal battles and called Dharma a 'spiritual science'.

Pawan Kalyan's Call to Protect Sanatan Dharma

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, speaking at a temple gathering in Udupi, praised Sanatan Dharma and stressed that Hindus must first learn to protect the religion themselves and raise their voices so that no one dares to attack it. The Andhra Deputy CM, during his Udupi visit, alleged that Hindus in Tamil Nadu are now fighting legal battles just to practice their Dharma and added that every Hindu must stay conscious and vigilant.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He further stated that Sanatan Dharma is not a symbol of blind belief, but a spiritual science that provides humanity with a scientific path of wisdom. "Sanatana Dharma is never a symbol of blind belief; it is a spiritual science that has given humanity a scientific path of wisdom. Instead of saying others are attacking our Dharma, we must first learn to protect it ourselves and raise our voice so that no one dares to attack us. In Tamil Nadu, Hindus had to wage legal battles just to practice their Dharma, and stressed that every Hindu must become conscious and vigilant so that such situations do not arise again..." said Kalyan.

Dharma and Constitution: A Shared Goal

Referring to the illustration of Lord Krishna imparting the Gita gyaan to Arjun in the Directive Principles of State Policy, he emphasised that the illustration is not merely symbolic or decorative; it conveys the message of social justice, responsibility, equality, and welfare. "In the preamble of the Indian Constitution, the page containing the Directive Principles depicts Lord Krishna imparting the Gita to Arjuna. That illustration is not a mere decoration. It conveys the message that the values of the Constitution, social justice, responsibility, equality, welfare, and the upholding of Dharma are rooted in the essence of the Gita. Dharma is a moral compass; the Constitution is a judicial compass. Both aim toward the same goal: a society built on justice, peace, and compassion...," added Kalyan.

Kalyan's Udupi Visit and Honours

Earlier on Sunday evening, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visited Udupi Sri Krishna Temple in Karnataka and did darshan of Lord Krishna through Kanaka Kindi. During his visit, he received the blessings of Pejawar Puttige Sri Krishna Math Seer, Parama Pujya Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji. He also participated in the 'Brihat Geetotsava' celebrations. On this occasion, Swamiji conferred upon him the honorary title "Abhinava Sri Krishnadevaraya."

Additonally, TTD Board Member B. Anand Sai was also present on the occasion. (ANI)