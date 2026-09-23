The BJP has retained Shrikant Sharma as Himachal Pradesh In-Charge, with Darshana Singh as his deputy. Meanwhile, Himachal MLA Reena Kashyap has been appointed as Co-In-Charge for Jammu & Kashmir, working with new In-Charge Satish Poonia.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced key organisational appointments, retaining Shrikant Sharma as the party’s In-Charge for Himachal Pradesh and appointing Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh as the new Co-In-Charge for the state.

Key Appointments in Himachal and J&K

According to the party's press note, in another significant organisational assignment, BJP MLA from Pachhad in Himachal Pradesh, Reena Kashyap, has been appointed Co-In-Charge for Jammu & Kashmir. Satish Poonia has been appointed BJP In-Charge for Jammu & Kashmir.

The appointments are part of the BJP’s latest nationwide organisational exercise covering states and Union Territories.

Profile: Shrikant Sharma

Shrikant Sharma, a senior BJP leader and MLA from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Himachal Pradesh once again, ensuring continuity in the party’s organisational coordination in the state, as per the party's press note.

Sharma has extensive experience in both government and the party organisation. He served as Energy Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and has also held important organisational and media-related responsibilities in the BJP at the national level.

He was appointed BJP’s election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was subsequently given charge of the state organisation.

The BJP won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 general election.

Profile: Darshana Singh

Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh has been appointed Co-In-Charge of BJP Himachal Pradesh. A senior woman leader from Uttar Pradesh, Singh has considerable organisational experience and has held several responsibilities in the BJP Mahila Morcha.

She began her active political journey in 2008 and subsequently served in various organisational capacities, including as Chandauli district president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, a member of the Mahila Morcha state executive, and a functionary of the BJP’s Kashi region.

She later served as Uttar Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha president and as a national vice-president of the Mahila Morcha.

Singh has been a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh since July 2022. A postgraduate in History, she was also associated with All India Radio and Doordarshan before taking up full-time political and organisational responsibilities.

Profile: Reena Kashyap

In another important development for the Himachal BJP, Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap has been entrusted with a national-level organisational assignment as Co-In-Charge for Jammu & Kashmir. Kashyap represents the Pachhad Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district.

She was first elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the Pachhad by-election in 2019 and retained the constituency in the 2022 Assembly election.

According to the press note, her appointment as Co-In-Charge for Jammu & Kashmir gives a Himachal Pradesh BJP leader a significant organisational role outside the state.

She will work alongside Jammu & Kashmir In-Charge Satish Poonia in coordinating organisational activities in the Union Territory.

The latest BJP appointment list confirmed Sharma and Singh for Himachal Pradesh and Poonia and Kashyap for Jammu & Kashmir.

The BJP Himachal Pradesh congratulated Shrikant Sharma, Darshana Singh and Reena Kashyap on their organisational responsibilities and extended its best wishes for their respective assignments.

Other Nationwide Appointments

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin approved the appointments, which stated that senior BJP leader Smriti Irani has been assigned organisational responsibilities for Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, party strategist Sunil Bansal has been assigned to Bengal and Telangana, and Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with key regional commands, with Tawde continuing his focus on the politically vital state of Uttar Pradesh.

The party has also allocated new roles to reinforce its upper-tier state management, designating Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Uttarakhand, supported by Bansuri Swaraj as the co-in-charge. (ANI)