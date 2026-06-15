Released on bail, Gyan Bindu GS Academy's Raushan Anand accused rival 'Khan Sir' of orchestrating his brother's murder and a conspiracy to jail him. He has demanded a CBI probe and alleged his rival has political protection.

Emerging from prison after securing bail in the high-profile coaching centre vandalism case, Gyan Bindu GS Academy Director Raushan Anand on Monday fired a volley of grave accusations at popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as 'Khan Sir', alleging that the tutor masterminded his brother's murder and funded a multi-crore conspiracy to lock him away. Briefing media personnel shortly after his release, Anand detailed a coordinated campaign run by Faisal Khan in collusion with a local landlord, aimed at wiping out his professional standing. Demanding that the central government step in, Anand called for an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to uncover the truth behind his brother's demise.

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"Faisal Khan conspired with the room owner; he has ruined the careers of many teachers and plotted to destroy mine as well. He had me sent to jail as part of a conspiracy, and it was Faisal Khan who orchestrated my brother's murder. I have two demands for the government: a CBI inquiry into my brother's murder and a fresh post-mortem examination," Anand said. Pushing back against initial police narratives regarding his family member's medical history, the academy director noted, "The Patna Police harassed me relentlessly. There was no illness; my brother was healthy."

Political Protection and Conspiracy Allegations

Anand went on to claim that the prominent online tutor is operating with systemic immunity provided by influential political heavyweights, though he declined to drop specific names. "Regarding Faisal Khan's arrest... Which politician is shielding Faisal Khan? Faisal Khan spent crores of rupees to get me thrown into jail. I cannot reveal the name, but he has political protection. I don't know if he is in the government or the opposition, but he has political protection," Anand claimed.

The director also cast scrutiny on the landlord's sudden financial windfall while alleging that his own safety was compromised during his time behind bars. "The room owner's son has opened a gym worth crores of rupees. Where does that money come from? He deals in cash. Furthermore, an attempt was made to kill me in jail through a guard," Anand alleged.

Labelling Faisal Khan an outright fabricator, Anand asserted that investigation records and eyewitness testimonies within the vandalism probe were systematically manufactured. "Faisal Khan is a liar; statements were forcibly extracted from specific guards--guards who didn't even work for him but for the coaching centre," the director added.

The ongoing hostilities have sharply escalated tensions within Patna's lucrative competitive-exam coaching hub. Anand's highly volatile allegations are expected to mount heavy pressure on local law enforcement and intensify political scrutiny over the administration of the state capital's educational ecosystem.

Director Questions Police Action, Fears for Life

Immediately after being released on bail in the high-profile 'Khan Sir' coaching centre vandalism case, Gyan Bindu GS Academy director Raushan Anand on Monday made explosive allegations against rival educator Faisal Khan (popularly known as Khan Sir) and the landlord of Kisan Cold Storage, RS Prasad, accusing them of conspiring to murder his brother and plotting to eliminate him next.

Speaking to reporters while on his way to his brother's cremation, a visibly distressed Anand strongly questioned the actions of the local law enforcement, alleging that his arrest was executed swiftly under political influence while the main accused was shielded."I am on my way to my brother's cremation... I want to ask the Patna Police: why was I arrested without an investigation? Which politician is shielding Faisal Khan? Under whose political pressure was I arrested? When the case was registered against Faisal Khan, the Patna Police had a window of 48 to 72 hours to arrest him. Yet, at whose behest did the Patna Police fail to arrest him?" Anand asked.

The academy director went on to claim that his brother's death was part of a broader, premeditated conspiracy executed during his time in judicial custody, adding that his own life remains in imminent danger."I was in jail when my brother was murdered as part of a conspiracy... Faisal Khan can have me killed. I demand protection from the Patna Police," Anand stated.

Further refuting the allegations that led to his incarceration, Anand claimed there is documented evidence proving that the gunfire during the clash was directed at the behest of Faisal Khan rather than the rival academy."It was Faisal Khan who ordered the shooting, yet the blame was pinned on me. There is evidence that Faisal Khan ordered the shooting. Yet, the Patna Police did not arrest him," the director alleged.

Anand directly named the property owner alongside Faisal Khan, claiming the duo acted in tandem to carry out the alleged crimes and leverage their resources against him. "The room owner of Kisan Cold Storage, RS Prasad, and Faisal Khan conspired to have my brother murdered, and they can have me killed as well. I demand protection from the Patna Police," he added.

The ongoing feud between the two dominant coaching establishments in Patna's Musallapur area has severely disrupted the local competitive-exam educational ecosystem. Anand's sharp accusations against both the police administration and influential figures are expected to significantly escalate corporate and political tensions across Bihar. (ANI)