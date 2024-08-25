Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bijnor train accident: Kisan Express splits into two, narrowly avoids major disaster

    The train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district around 4 am. A large number of candidates going to take the examination of UP Police Constable Recruitment were also aboard this train. The cause of the accident is being described as technical fault.

    Bijnor train accident: Kisan Express splits into two, narrowly avoids major disaster gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    The Kisan Express was involved in a serious train accident near Bijnaur on Sunday morning at approximately 4am. There have been no reported injuries, and a major disaster was narrowly avoided. The incident, which is being blamed on a technological glitch, raised a lot of concerns among the passengers. Officials from the railway authority arrived to the scene to oversee the rescue efforts and guarantee the passengers' safety, demonstrating their prompt response to the incident.

    The Kisan Express, a key service for many commuters, experienced this unfortunate accident as it was in transit. Further issues have been avoided thanks to the railway department's prompt involvement. The precise source of the technical issue that resulted in the train's division is being looked into.

    The incident highlights the importance of rigorous maintenance and safety checks for railway operations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-666 August 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-666 August 25 2024: Who will win first prize?

    Porn video runs on ad board at popular Delhi market, civic body suspects hacking gcw

    Porn video runs on ad board at popular Delhi market, civic body suspects hacking

    No food no water Indians among over 600 Asian migrants stuck at Brazil airport amid new visa rules snt

    'No food, no water': Indians among over 600 Asian migrants stuck at Brazil airport amid new visa rules

    BESCOM announces power cut in multiple areas of Bengaluru today; Check details vkp

    BESCOM announces power cut in multiple areas of Bengaluru today; Check details

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation dmn

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-666 August 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-666 August 25 2024: Who will win first prize?

    Devastating landslide in Thailand's Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians; aftermath videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Devastating landslide in Thailand's Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians; aftermath videos go viral (WATCH)

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris; THIS is the reason dmn

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris; THIS is the reason

    Vatican city to Monaco: 10 SMALLEST countries in the World ATG

    Vatican city to Monaco: 10 SMALLEST countries in the World

    cricket Rohit Sharma training in park under the watchful eyes of Abhishek Nayar (WATCH) scr

    Rohit Sharma training in park under the watchful eyes of Abhishek Nayar (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon