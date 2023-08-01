Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patna HC lifts stay, allows Bihar govt to continue with caste survey; check details

    The verdict was delivered in response to various petitions challenging the caste-based survey. Advocate Dinu Kumar, representing the petitioners, revealed that the High Court had dismissed all petitions against the caste census.

    Patna Hight Court lifts stay, allows Bihar govt to continue with caste survey; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    The Patna High Court on Tuesday (August 1) made a significant decision by lifting the stay on the caste survey initiated by the Bihar government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. The High Court had previously ordered an interim stay on the survey on May 4, which was later addressed by a bench comprising Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarthy.

    The verdict was delivered in response to various petitions challenging the caste-based survey. Advocate Dinu Kumar, representing the petitioners, revealed that the High Court had dismissed all petitions against the caste census. However, he further stated that they plan to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

    WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment'

    The caste survey was conducted in two phases. The first phase involved a household counting exercise that took place between January 7 and 21. The second phase, which commenced on April 15 and was scheduled to continue until May 15, aimed to gather information on people's caste identities and their socio-economic conditions.

    Nevertheless, on May 4, the Patna High Court imposed an interim stay on the survey, expressing concerns that it seemingly amounted to a census, which the state government lacked the authority to conduct.

    With the recent lifting of the stay, the Bihar government can now proceed with the caste survey. The Supreme Court challenge, however, adds a new dimension to the ongoing legal battle over the issue. As the matter unfolds, the fate and future of the caste-based survey in Bihar remain subject to further legal scrutiny and deliberation.

    'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aluva murder case: Asfaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old anr

    Aluva murder case: Asafaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old

    Pawar Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Pawar-Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    WATCH PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment' AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment'

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10 AJR

    BREAKING: No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10

    Recent Stories

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares his fitness journey as he loses 15 kg check viral post gcw

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares his fitness journey as he loses 15 kg | Check viral post

    Aluva murder case: Asfaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old anr

    Aluva murder case: Asafaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck snt

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck

    Heal Naturally: 7 effective Ayurvedic treatments for injuries MSW EAI

    Heal Naturally: 7 effective Ayurvedic treatments for injuries

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr's pep talk inspired Australia into last 16 on home soil snt

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr's pep talk inspired Australia into last 16 on home soil

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon