Pathankot: Life in Pathankot, Punjab, is returning to normal after the India-Pakistan understanding. News agency ANI released visuals of markets and streets bustling with activity following a peaceful night. The border region, including Jammu and Kashmir, remained calm overnight. Army sources reported no incidents, marking the first calm night in recent days.

The border remained largely peaceful on the second night after the India-Pakistan understanding. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that reports of drone sightings in Jammu and Kashmir were false. Despite reduced Pakistani provocations, high alert continues in border states. A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister will be held in Jammu and Kashmir today to assess the security situation. The army is conducting extensive searches in the region amid suspicions of increased terrorist infiltration during the Pakistani provocations.

Meanwhile, a crucial DGMO-level discussion between India and Pakistan is expected today. Pakistan has indicated its participation in the meeting scheduled for 12 noon. The DGMO is a senior army officer responsible for overseeing military operations within the country and at the borders. Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai is India's DGMO, and Major General Kashif Abdulla is Pakistan's DGMO. The DGMO is responsible for weekly hotline communication with the counterpart in the opposing country.

In response to the killing of 26 tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor. India's attack specifically targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen camps, killing several terrorists. Following this, the Pakistani army launched heavy drone and shell attacks on the border and various Indian cities and populated areas. India retaliated strongly, leading to a understanding agreement between the two countries.

However, within hours of the understanding, Pakistan violated the agreement by launching a drone attack in Jammu. After India thwarted this attempt, Pakistan withdrew from the attack.