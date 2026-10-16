A 39-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in jail for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while she was waiting for her school bus. When the minor tried to run away, the accused chased and flashed her.

Pathanamthitta: A special fast-track POCSO court here sentenced a 39-year-old man to seven years in jail for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on him.

Judge T Manjith pronounced the verdict against Vibin Mon VP (39). He is a resident of Nedumannil house in Anicadu, Mallappally West. The incident happened on November 19, 2025. The 13-year-old girl was waiting for her school bus. The accused suddenly attacked and sexually assaulted her. The girl somehow freed herself and ran away, but the man chased her and flashed his private parts.

Keezhvaipur Police Inspector Jaimon registered the FIR. He led the probe and submitted the charge sheet in court. The court examined 12 witnesses during the trial. Special Public Prosecutor Roshan Thomas argued the case for the prosecution.

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