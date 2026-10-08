A Delhi court has framed charges including rape and kidnapping under the POCSO Act against a bus driver and conductor in a gang rape case. The trial is set to begin on October 24. The case involves the alleged assault of a minor in a moving bus.

Charges Framed, Trial to Begin

A Delhi Court framed charges against accsued bus driver and conductor in the 'bus gang rape' case. The charges have been framed for offences including rape, kidnapping of a minor and offences under the POCSO Act. The court has put the accused on trial from October 24.

This case pertains to the alleged rape of a minor by a bus driver and conductor in a moving bus in August. Delhi Police filed a charge sheet last month. A fast-track court at Tis Hazari is hearing the case.

Special Judge (POCSO) Sonam Gupta on Wednesday framed charges against Kuldeep and Sandeep after finding sufficient material. The court listed the matter for Prosecution evidence from October 24. The matter has been heard in a closed courtroom.

Scientific Evidence Confirms Assault

Delhi Police recently filed a charge sheet in the bus gang rape case on September 18. The court took cognisance on September 24. Police had said that the DNA samples of two accused have matched with samples recovered from the girl's clothes and bus.

The police had said that the scientific evidence establishes that the accused, including the bus driver and conductor, had sexually assaulted a minor in a moving bus last month. The medical examination report of the survivor and the forensic report of the DNA sample conclusively proved that the victim was sexually assaulted, the police said.

The samples collected included hair strands and semen. These were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, which confirmed the report. The report has been attached to the chargesheet

Details of the Crime and Chargesheet

The victim had boarded the bus from Greater Noida, and she was thrown off of bus near ISBT Kashmiri Gate. An FIR was registered at Police Station Kashmir Gate (Metro) on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim herself.

The charge sheet has been filed under section 6 of POCSO and BNS against the driver and conductor of the bus, namely Kuldeep and Sandeep. It is alleged that they gang-raped the minor who boarded the bus while enroute Delhi from Mainpuri.

The Charge sheet is around 400 pages and contains statements of 50 Prosecution witnesses and also a forensic report. The matter came to light at the end of August. It is alleged that the bus plied for around 47 kilometres from Greater Noida to Kashmiri Gate. Thereafter, the bus was found by the police team at a parking lot in Timar Pur. Subsequently, both accused were arrested.

Specific Charges Filed

70(2) (Gang rape of a female under the age of 18), 87 (kidnapping of a woman for illicit intercourse), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 137 (2) (Kidnapping), 3 (5) (common intention) of BNS and section 5 (g) (penetrative sexual assault on a minor) and 6 (Aggravated penetrative sexual Assault) of POCSO against the Accused persons. (ANI)