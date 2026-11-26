Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar in Lucknow and led the 'Samvidhan Raksha March' to protest against the Centre's alleged undermining of parliamentary democracy and constitutional principles.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday paid tribute to the ashes of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Mahasabha in Lucknow on Constitution Day, before leading the party's ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’, while Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused the Centre of undermining parliamentary democracy and making a "mockery" of Parliament. Kharge arrived at the Ambedkar Mahasabha and paid his respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar. A large number of Congress office-bearers and party workers were also present. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, UP Congress State President Aradhna Mishra, and other party workers were also present. Following the programme, Kharge departed for the party office, where he said he would address various issues after reaching there.

Addressing reporters ahead of the march, Venugopal alleged that the government was sidelining Parliament and failing to uphold parliamentary norms. He said the Congress was organising protests at all state headquarters across the country to raise concerns over the functioning of Parliament and the protection of the Constitution. "They have turned Parliament into a complete mockery; even after 106 days, they haven't even prorogued Parliament. What is the defining characteristic of this government? A lack of transparency. The most prominent feature of the Modi government is its lack of transparency. They are making a mockery of Parliament. They are killing the country's democracy—they are killing the country's democracy. Therefore, we are present all across India—in every state headquarters—carrying out this agitation," Venugopal said.

Questioning the delay in convening the Winter Session of Parliament, the Congress leader said, "Today is Constitution Day. The country is asking—why has the government denied the people of this nation an opportunity to observe this day? By sidelining the Parliament, the Modi government is undermining our parliamentary democracy. That is exactly what is happening." He further questioned the government's intentions regarding the Winter Session, stating that it usually takes place by early December at the latest. "There is no sign of a Winter Session. Why is the Parliament being sidelined?" he asked.

Accusing the Prime Minister of disregarding constitutional principles and parliamentary conventions, Venugopal said, "He is insulting the Constitution. The PM is insulting the Constitution. He is insulting parliamentary norms." Responding to questions about the political situation in Uttar Pradesh, Venugopal said, "UP will be fine; don't worry." On being asked about the timeline for finalising the Congress-Samajwadi Party seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, "We shall see. Just wait and watch."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona alleged that the state administration had denied permission for the party's peaceful march despite repeated requests and meetings. "This reflects the desperation of a fearful Bharatiya Janata Party government. We sought permission for this peaceful march with the utmost humility and all the necessary documentation. Despite several meetings, the administration still refused to grant us permission. Even today, they have granted permission to other political parties—the government is extending its full support to their rallies—yet they have blocked the Congress party's peaceful march. However, I want to make one thing clear: whether they grant permission or not, we will go ahead with the march," she said.

The Congress is organising ‘Samvidhan Raksha Marches’ across all states on November 26 as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution. According to an official party release, every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) is organising the march at its respective state headquarters, with Kharge participating in the programme in Lucknow. The marches are being organised from the statues of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi. Following floral tributes, Congress workers and citizens are scheduled to read the Preamble aloud, recalling the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and take an oath to protect the Constitution. As part of the campaign, Congress workers will also reach every polling booth under the 'Vote Rakshak' campaign to verify the names of voters deleted from electoral rolls and assist them in reclaiming their right to vote. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is also scheduled to participate in the party's Constitution Day programme in Lucknow, which comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.