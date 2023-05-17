Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to strong turbulence on Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney

    Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.
     

    Passengers suffers 'minor sprain' due to strong turbulence on Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 17, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    New Delhi: According to a senior DGCA official, seven passengers aboard an Air India flight on Wednesday from the nation's capital to Sydney experienced a "mild sprain" as a result of intense turbulence.

    The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

    Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.

    Using the onboard first aid kit, the Air India cabin staff treated the injured with the help of a doctor and nurse who were also flying on the plane as passengers.

    "During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

    Air India's airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.

    A statement from an Air India spokesperson said, “Air India’s flight AI 302 of May 16, 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.”

    (With inputs from PTI)
     

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 3:06 PM IST
