Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: RBSE Class 8 results declared; here's how to check
This year, it is reportedly said that over 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the RBSE class 8 examination. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Directorate of Education, Rajasthan on Wednesday (May 17) announced the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 at 12 pm. Students can check the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 on the official website – rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Rajasthan Board Result 2023: How to check
Step 1: Logon to the official website of the RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the RBSE class 8 result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and credentials and click on submit
Step 4: Your RBSE Class 8 result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
In 2022, as many as 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 8 examination. The RBSE held the Class 5 Board Exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022. The overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 8 students was 95.5 percent.
