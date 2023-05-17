Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: RBSE Class 8 results declared; here's how to check

This year, it is reportedly said that over 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the RBSE class 8 examination. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Directorate of Education, Rajasthan on Wednesday (May 17) announced the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 at 12 pm. Students can check the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 on the official website – rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Logon to the official website of the RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the RBSE class 8 result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Your RBSE Class 8 result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

In 2022, as many as 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 8 examination. The RBSE held the Class 5 Board Exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022. The overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 8 students was 95.5 percent.