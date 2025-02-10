Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi'

Former Bollywood actress Mamata Kulkarni resigned as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinner Akhara amid controversy over her appointment. Denying allegations of paying ₹10 crore for the title, she reaffirmed her spiritual devotion, stating she remains a Sadhvi after 25 years of penance under her guru’s guidance.

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi' vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

Former Bollywood actress-turned-spiritual leader Mamata Kulkarni has stepped down from her position as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinner Akhara. She announced her resignation through an Instagram video, stating that ongoing controversies surrounding her appointment had led to this decision.  

"In light of the issues being raised about me in the Kinner Akhara, I am resigning from my post as Mahamandaleshwar or Mamata Nanda Giri," she said. "I have been a Sadhvi for 25 years and will continue to remain one."  

Mamata Kulkarni OPENS up on feud with Ameesha Patel over deer-meat

Kulkarni was officially given the title of Mahamandaleshwar at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on January 24, with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Lakshminarayan Tripathi performing the pindadan ceremonies. However, her appointment soon sparked controversy, with allegations surfacing that she had paid ₹10 crore to secure the title. She stayed at the Maha Kumbh Mela for about a week after the ceremony.  

40 pilgrims on way to Maha Kumbh injured in bus accident in Nepal

Refuting the criticisms, Mamata Kulkarni clarified that she had distanced herself from Bollywood long ago and devoted herself to spiritual life. "People question me about my choices, but I have dedicated 25 years to penance. I have no attachment to the glamour world," she stated.  

She also responded to remarks from Shankaracharya, who suggested that she was caught between two spiritual traditions. "My guru is Swami Chaitanya Gagangiri Maharaj, and I have done penance under his guidance for 25 years. I do not consider anyone equal to him. Ego has consumed many, and people are fighting among themselves. I don’t need to retreat to Kailash or the Himalayas—the entire world is before me," she asserted.  

