Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' stressed that the party is bigger than any post, calling for collective efforts to strengthen the Congress and form an alliance government in the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ on Monday said that organisational positions are not important, stressing that the party itself is bigger than any individual post and calling for collective efforts to strengthen the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking about her new responsibility, Mishra said, “The position in the organisation is not important, the organisation is important. Yesterday, someone else was the president; today it is me, and tomorrow it will be someone else.” She said that all Congress leaders and workers share a common objective and must work together to achieve it. “But we are all honest and strong soldiers of the Congress, and our goal is one. To fulfil that goal, we will all get together and strengthen the Congress, and form an alliance government in 2027. This is the goal; this is Rahul ji's expectation from all of us,” she said.

Mishra on Election Credibility and 'Vote Theft'

Mishra also endorsed her party's position on the SIR issue saying that the state unit will also strive to protect the right of every voter. "The issue of vote theft is no longer just a Congress issue; it is not the issue of any single party. It is a concern for every individual in this country who believes in the Constitution. The Election Commission, a constitutional body responsible for conducting fair elections in the country, has completely lost its credibility. A nationwide discussion was sparked after two senior members of the Election Commission levelled serious allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Today, Rahul Gandhi has gathered all our leaders here, and we will move forward with the resolve that safeguarding every single vote of every citizen is the Congress party's responsibility. This is not a responsibility we are assuming only now; we fought for the nation's freedom during the independence movement, and today, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, we will fight to protect the country's democracy and its Constitution," she said.

Organisational Reshuffle and Alliance Strategy

Mishra was appointed the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on October 2, replacing Ajay Rai. She was earlier the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and is a three-time MLA from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh.

The Congress also appointed Saharanpur MP Imran Masood as the working president of the state unit, along with other organisational changes ahead of the 2027 polls. The new UP Congress chief has also underlined the importance of the alliance with the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Focus on Alliance and Booth-Level Strengthening

Mishra has said that strengthening the organisation at the booth level and taking all party leaders and workers along would be among her immediate priorities. The Congress and Samajwadi Party had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh as allies under the INDIA bloc. Mishra has said that the alliance demonstrated its strength in the 2024 polls and that both parties would work together for the 2027 Assembly elections.

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls approaching, the Congress's organisational reshuffle is aimed at preparing the state unit for the electoral battle. The party has also appointed Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad as senior vice presidents, while Chaudhary Virendra Singh has been named the new Congress Legislature Party leader in the state.