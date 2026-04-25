The Tis Hazari court recorded prosecution evidence in the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case. Two accused are on trial for criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder after the CM was attacked at her camp office in August 2025.

Tis Hazari court on Saturday recorded the prosecution evidence in the Delhi CM attack case. Two accsued namely Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh, are facing trial in this case.

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This case is linked with the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her camp office at Civil Lines in August 2025. Additional Sessions Judge (ASG) Nishant Garg recorded the evidence of Naresh Jain and Raghunandan Singh.

The third Prosecution witness, Surinder Singh, was not examined at the request of defence counsel. "ASI Surinder Singh is present. However, Counsel for the accused submits that he may be examined along with the victim. At request, ASI Surinder Singh is discharged unexamined for today," ASJ Garg noted in the order of April 25.

ASI Surinder Singh is the security personnel on whose complaint the FIR was lodged. Advocate Kartik Gadi appeared for Special Public Prosecutor (SPP). On the other hand, advocates Siddhant Malik, Rajat Kashyap and Sanchit Gupta appeared for the accused persons.

Court Frames Charges for Attempt to Murder, Conspiracy

Now, other prediction witnesses have been summoned for the next date of May 22. On December 26, 2025, the court formally framed charges against accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Tahsin Raza Sheikh for the offences of Criminal Conspiracy alongwith attempt to murder, obstructing and assaulting a public servant.

While framing charges against the accused persons in the Delhi CM attack case, the court had said, "Prima facie there was a conspiracy between the accused persons to attack and an intention to kill the victim, who is a woman and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Capital of India."

Earlier, the Court had directed that charges be framed against Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh. The court had noted that as per the charge sheet, accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai managed to break the security ring of the CM and attacked her with the intention to kill her. He pushed the CM to the ground and throttled her neck with the intention to kill her. The victim suffered injuries during the incident.

Specific Charges Under BNS

The court had said that prima facie, there is a case made out against both the accused persons. "I am of the considered view that prima facie all the ingredients for the offence punishable under section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy) BNS read with Section 221 (Obstructing a public servant), 132 (assaulting a public servant to instruct the public duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder BNS is made out against both the accused persons," the court had said.

Additionally, the court said that a prima facie offence punishable under section 109(1), 115(2) (causing hurt), 221, 132 BNS is made out against the accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai. "Hence, both the accused persons, namely Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and accused Tahsin Raza Sheikh, be charged accordingly," the court ordered on December 20, 2025.

CCTV, Call Records Show 'Prima Facie' Conspiracy

While framing the charges the court noted that there is also CCTV footage of accused Rajesh committing rece of the personal house of the victim at Shalimar Bagh one day prior to the incident, the court noted.

There are also CDR details between both accused on record. "This prima facie shows the criminal conspiracy between both the accused persons to attack upon the victim Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister, with an intention to murder the victim," the court observed.

It was also noted that the accused Rajesh was sending video clips of the CM camp office to co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza on his mobile phone.

While framing the charges, the court considered the fact that the accused Rajesh even gave a fist blow to Dhirender, a public person who tried to safeguard the victim and caused simple injury to him. So, a prima facie case under section 115(2) BNS is made out against the accused Rajesh.

Investigation and Arrests

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against two accused persons, namely Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza. On October 18, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against the accused Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin.

An FIR was registered on August 20, 2025, at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August. Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai was arrested by the Delhi Police after the incident. Subsequently, Tehsin Raza Sheikh was arrested. It is alleged that they both hatched a conspiracy in Rajkot, Gujarat, and Tahsin transferred Rs. 2000 into the bank account of Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai. (ANI)