BJP National President Nitin Nabin claimed public support for the BJP has surged in West Bengal. During a roadshow, he said the voting trend shows dissatisfaction with the TMC and predicted the lotus would bloom on May 4.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday said public support for his party has increased across West Bengal. Addressing a roadshow in North 24 Parganas district in support of BJP candidate Sumay Hira, Nabin said the voting trend indicated growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). "Public trust in the BJP has increased across West Bengal. Now, the public wants to break free from the fear of TMC's terror. The first phase has made it clear that the TMC will be decimated and the lotus will bloom. On May 4th, saffron will fly across West Bengal," he said.

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BJP Chief Confident of Decisive Mandate

Speaking at another event in Hooghly, the BJP chief reiterated that the party would secure a decisive mandate in the Assembly elections. "The public has made up its mind to remove the TMC from power...The hooliganism of TMC will end on May 4," he said.

He also credited the high voter turnout in the state to growing support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The way the public of West Bengal came out to vote in large numbers shows that they have bestowed their trust in the BJP and PM Modi," he added.

Nabin Takes Aim at Opposition Leaders

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Nabin termed him the "most immature" politician of the nation.

Commenting on Raghav Chadha and other MPs leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the BJP, he criticised AAP leadership and said leaders were shifting towards the BJP to contribute to national development. "Arvind Kejriwal built a Sheesh Mahal for himself. No one wants to stay with that kind of leadership. Leaders want to join PM Modi and work for the development of the nation," he said.

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase I

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.