Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned amid a push for the anti-paper leak bill. Speaker Om Birla set aside 6 hours for discussion, while the Opposition protested demanding a response from Home Minister Amit Shah over action against student protestors.

Parliament Adjourned Amid Push for Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Both Houses of Parliament on Monday faced a series of adjournments, amid a push for new legislative amendments aimed at curbing exam malpractices. Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm with Speaker Om Birla announcing that a discussion on the anti-paper leak Bill will begin from 5 pm in the lower house of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned until 3:00 PM following brief proceedings.

Lok Sabha Speaker said the government and Opposition should come to an agreement till 5 pm and the discussion can be taken up then. He added 91 amendments have been moved to the Bill.

Speaker Allocates 6 Hours, Stresses on Debate

Birla has offered a dedicated six-hour window for a comprehensive discussion on the Public Examinations Bill, stressing that a unified approach is essential to reform the country's competitive examination system. He also urged members to stop sloganeering.

Addressing the Lower House, Speaker Om Birla emphasised the significance of 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026,' stating that the legislation is crucial for the country's youth and is specifically designed to curb the menace of paper leaks. "The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is important for the youth and is meant to curb paper leaks," the Speaker said.

Requesting the Opposition and the Treasury benches to facilitate a smooth debate, Speaker Birla stated that he is prepared to allot six hours or more for a detailed discussion, depending on the "sense of the House."

The proposed amendments seek to strengthen the existing legal framework to prevent malpractices in public competitive examinations, which have recently seen widespread protests and concerns over leaks and irregularities.

The Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 3 pm. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Bill, 2026 is listed for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai placed the Bill for consideration before Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 3 p.m.

Opposition Protests, Demands Home Minister's Response

Earlier today, refusing to let the issue of the July 20 student protest fade from the political agenda, Opposition parties resumed their demonstration in the Parliament premises after proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha saw a series of adjournments amid heavy sloganeering and repeated disruptions, demanding accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against student protesters.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among the Opposition leaders who participated in the protest outside Parliament.

The protesting MPs raised slogans demanding that Amit Shah respond to allegations of excessive police force during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest and sought the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against student protesters.

According to Opposition sources, parties have decided not to participate in discussions inside the House and will continue to press for accountability from the Union Home Minister over the alleged use of force against students. (ANI)