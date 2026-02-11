Parliament will continue its debate on the Union Budget 2026-26, with several committee reports on the agenda. Opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Akhilesh Yadav, have strongly criticized the government's interim US trade deal.

Parliament Agenda for Wednesday

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget 2026-26 on Wednesday. According to the list of business, BJP MP Anurag Sharma and JKNC MP Miah Altaf Ahmad will present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Lok Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha

Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 10th Report of the Standing Committee on Energy on 'Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country' pertaining to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

TDP MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will make a statement regarding 'Withdrawal of advance from Contingency Fund of India for servicing Interest on Sovereign Guarantee Bonds (SGBs) raised by Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)'.

In the Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Kesridevsinh Jhala are scheduled to present the reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

SP Singh Baghel will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Fourth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on' Demands for Grants (2024-25)' pertaining to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying).

Opposition Slams Centre on US Trade Deal, Budget

On Tuesday, as both Houses discussed the Budget, the Opposition MPs took the opportunity to slam the Centre over the framework of the India-United States interim trade agreement.

Tharoor Calls Budget a 'Squandered Opportunity'

Initiating the discussion in the Lower House, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the framework of the deal "appears far less like a free trade agreement and far more like a pre-committed purchase that overturns the very idea of reciprocity".

"How can one justify a so-called reciprocal tariff structure where tariffs of 18 per cent apply on one side and zero on the other? At a moment when India's total bilateral trade with the US is approximately 130 billion USD and our trade surplus is only about 45 billion USD, how have we undertaken to purchase 500 billion USD worth of American goods over five years? This converts a surplus into a prolonged deficit not through market forces, but through executive assurances. No major economy has ever voluntarily undermined its own trade leverage in this fashion," he said.

The Congress MP slammed the Union Budget as a "squandered opportunity", alleging that it ignores unemployment, rising living costs, and inequality and offers little to address the real struggles and aspirations of the common man.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions US Deal

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the government has not negotiated a favourable deal with the Trump administration. He stressed the need to "focus on ground realities".

Speaking in the Lower House, Akhilesh Yadav said, "America se deal nahi dheel hui hai...Kyu jhoothe khayalon mein din-raat kare, jo banate hai hawa mein baaton ke mahal aao unse kuch zameeni baat karein. (Why waste day and night in false thoughts, let's talk to those who build castles in the air about something real)."

Budget 2026-27 Highlights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget for 2026-27 on February 1. She proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

Sitharaman made big announcements ahead of the legislative assembly election in West Bengal later this year. The Union Minister said the government will establish new dedicated freight corridors connecting Dangkuni in West Bengal in the east to Surat in the west.

Budget Session Schedule

The Budget Session, which began on January 28, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)