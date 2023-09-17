Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi a global leader, established corruption-free governance model: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

    Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global leader during the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Hubli, highlighting India's economic growth and opportunities for skilled professionals under Modi's leadership.

    PM Modi a global leader, established corruption-free governance model: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

    Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global leader who has welcomed new possibilities for the nation and established a corruption-free governance model. Chandrasekhar made these remarks while launching the PM Vishwakarma Yojana at the Hubli Railway's Chanakya Hall. He extended warm wishes to both Vishwakarma Jayanti and Prime Minister Modi's birthday during the event.

    Under Modi's leadership, India has ascended to the position of the world's fifth-largest economic power, Chandrasekhar noted. The Modi government has created numerous prospects for individuals with professional skills, including blacksmiths, goldsmiths, masons, carpenters, potters, and garland makers.

    India now seen as global champion of innovation and startups: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at Bengaluru G20 meet

    The Modi government has envisioned numerous opportunities for individuals with professional skills through schemes like PM Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at providing support to traditional artisans. It is a matter of pride for us to celebrate both Vishwakarma Jayanti and Modi's birthday on the same day.

    The event witnessed the participation of key figures, including Parishad Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, as well as MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai and Arvind Bellad.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
