Parliament security breach: Neelam Azad moves Delhi HC seeking immediate release; check details

Neelam Azad, a 37-year-old resident of Ghaso Khurd village, was one of the six individuals apprehended by the police in connection with the security breach at the Lok Sabha. Her arrest came amid her pursuit of higher studies in Hisar.

In a bid for immediate release, Neelam Azad, accused in the Parliament security breach case, on Wednesday (December 27) approached the Delhi High Court, contesting the legality of her remand order issued on December 21. In her plea, Azad cited the lack of access to legal counsel of her choice during the remand proceedings, claiming she was only granted legal assistance 29 hours post her arrest.

The circumstances surrounding Azad's arrest stirred a response from her family. Her brother, Ramniwas said, "I received a sudden call from my elder brother, urging me to switch on the television. It was then that I learned about Neelam's arrest in Delhi."

"Her Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test certificate had expired. I advised her to head to Hisar for coaching," he added.

Ramniwas elaborated that despite Neelam's recent return to the village after successfully passing the National Eligibility Test (NET), there was no discussion about her involvement in the Parliament protests. Neelam's mother expressed surprise, stating, "I spoke to my daughter this morning, unaware that she had ventured to Delhi. We were oblivious to her plans."

Uncertainty looms regarding Neelam's motives, with her mother suggesting a possible intent to secure employment, stating, "I'm unsure why she took this step. Perhaps she did it with the hope of securing a job."

Neelam Azad had relocated to Hisar several months earlier to prepare for the Haryana civil services examination. For over six months preceding her arrest, while residing in a Delhi paying guest accommodation, she diligently prepared for competitive exams.

Belonging to the Kumhar community, Azad's father works as a confectioner, while both her brothers are involved in selling milk in their village.