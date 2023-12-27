Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Covid-19 scare: 'Delhi conducts 250-400 RT-PCR tests daily, no death amid surge in JN.1 cases,' says Minister

    Seeking to allay panic, Bharadwaj stressed, "I've urged the health secretary to provide genome sequencing reports for the positive cases. Despite uncertainty regarding the variant, even if it's the new variant, there's no cause for alarm as patients are exhibiting mild symptoms."

    Covid-19 scare: 'Delhi conducts 250-400 RT-PCR tests daily, no death amid surge in JN.1 cases,' says Minister
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    As Covid-19 cases see a resurgence nationwide, Delhi Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj said that officials initiated RT-PCR testing in the national capital. According to reports, approximately 250-400 RT-PCR tests are conducted daily, revealing two positive cases in recent reports.

    "Notably, around 4-5 patients are currently hospitalized, although the recent surge has not resulted in any Covid-related fatalities," Bharadwaj assured.

    Centre bans Masarat Alam's MLJK for 5 years for supporting terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir

    In his communication with the news agency, Bharadwaj said, "We've commenced RT-PCR testing in Delhi, averaging 250 to 400 tests daily. Yesterday's report indicated two positive cases, with a total of 4-5 patients admitted to hospitals. Fortunately, there have been no reported deaths."

    

    Earlier statements from the minister highlighted Delhi's positivity rate at 1 percent, urging caution and adherence to precautions during the festive season.

    Bharadwaj reinforced this stance, stating, "While new variants pose no immediate threat, it's crucial for people to remain vigilant and adhere to safety measures. It's important not to succumb to panic amidst concerns of the virus's spread or fatalities during this festive period."

    Threat mail to RBI, other banks: 3 detained by Mumbai police, being questioned over motive

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
