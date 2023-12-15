Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene

As the initial arrests occurred during the Parliament's session, the recreation was postponed. The Special Cell now plans to vividly reenact the sequence of events, escorting the accused from the Parliament gate to the interior, essentially retracing the breach step by step.

Days after the unprecedented breach in Parliament's security, the Special Cell of Delhi Police is all set to orchestrate a meticulous reconstruction of the incident at the Parliament complex during the upcoming weekend. This development aims to comprehensively understand how the accused managed to infiltrate the highly secure premises and execute their plan using colored spray.

As the initial arrests occurred during the Parliament's session, the recreation was postponed. The Special Cell now plans to vividly reenact the sequence of events, escorting the accused from the Parliament gate to the interior, essentially retracing the breach step by step.

Supreme Court to hear TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea against expulsion from Lok Sabha today; check details

Beyond revisiting the Parliament, the investigation extends to the accused's meeting place—a flat in Gurugram, where they often congregated. Additionally, the team has assembled a list of 50 mobile numbers dialed by the accused over the last fortnight, seeking to uncover the identities linked to these contacts.

Authorities are delving deeper to ascertain whether the accused operated independently or received assistance from others. Among recent developments, the alleged mastermind behind the breach, Lalit Mohan Jha, was apprehended after evading authorities. Details of his journey from the scene to Rajasthan and subsequent return to Delhi surfaced during the preliminary investigation.

Concurrently, a Delhi court has granted a seven-day custodial remand for the four individuals arrested in connection with the security breach. The suspects are under investigation across Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to unravel the motives behind their actions. The police revealed that the accused procured specialized shoes and canisters, indicating premeditation. Charges have been filed under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, alongside stringent anti-terror laws.

Who is Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind Parliament security breach?

In a press release, Delhi Police elaborated on the breach: two unidentified individuals breached security by jumping into the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour from the visitors' gallery, triggering smoke cans concealed in their shoes. The disruptive incident occurred as the accused accessed Parliament using visitor passes, hindering the legislative proceedings.