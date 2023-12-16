Parliament security breach: Accused considered self-immolation as an alternative, says report

The accused considered alternatives including self-immolation using fireproof gel and the distribution of pamphlets within Parliament premises. However, they eventually settled on their executed plan involving the breach during Zero Hour.

In the ongoing investigation of the Parliament security breach, the five accused have disclosed a series of contemplated actions, including self-immolation and pamphlet distribution, before they executed their plan to breach security, as stated by Delhi Police officials.

According to various reports, the accused, prior to their forced entry into the Lok Sabha chamber with smoke canisters, weighed various impactful ways to convey their message to the government.

The investigative teams from the Special Cell are planning to record the statement of BJP MP Pratap Simha, who provided visitor passes for the individuals involved in the breach.

The investigators have conducted further inquiries by taking the accused to various locations where they conspired. They are also considering seeking permission from Parliament to recreate the breach incident that occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

Sources revealed that the police have not given a clean chit to Mahesh Kumwat and Kailash, who were allegedly involved in assisting one of the accused in escaping.

Efforts are underway to take Lalit Jha to Nagaur in Rajasthan, where he claimed to have disposed mobile phones. All five arrested individuals are currently in seven days' police custody as the investigation continues.