Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Parliament security breach: Did 'mastermind' Lalit Jha have links with TMC?

    Accused in Parliament breach hid paint canisters in shoes, detailed in Delhi Police's FIR. Canisters of Chinese make were modified within shoes to release paint within Lok Sabha premises. Investigation suggests TMC links, sparking political controversy amid accusations and dismissals.

    Parliament security breach: Did 'mastermind' Lalit Jha have links with TMC? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    The accused individuals involved in the breach of Parliament security meticulously planned their attack, reportedly hiding canisters of coloured smoke within holes deliberately made in their shoes. These assailants managed to bypass stringent screening protocols by concealing paint-spewing canisters in their footwear.

    Details from the FIR filed by the Delhi Police shed light on the canisters' origin, revealing their Chinese make and the necessity for handling them with goggles and gloves. The canisters bore warnings against indoor or enclosed usage, as stated in the police report.

    Parliament security breach: '18 months of planning linked to 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page,' says Police

    Accused individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, allegedly devised special designs within their shoes to secretly release the paint-spewing canisters within the Lok Sabha premises. Sharma's left shoe, a grey Spots shoe made by LCR Company, reportedly had a modified hole covered with extra rubber to house the canister. Similarly, information from a police source suggested a similar modification in Manoranjan's left shoe.

    Another accused Amol Shinde from Latur, Maharashtra was allegedly involved in procuring the canisters, purchasing them for ₹1200 each, while another individual named Kottu reportedly sourced four canisters from Mumbai.

    Parliament security breach: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar urges BJP to counsel MP Pratap Simha on pass issue

    Furthermore, leaflets with images of a fist against a tricolour background were discovered with Manoranjan and Sagar, denouncing violence in Manipur. The FIR also mentioned the seizure of the accused's shoes and Aadhaar card.

    Authorities found four used and one full-coloured smoke canister near Amol and Neelam, where the canister exploded outside Parliament, 

    Alleged TMC links?

    The ongoing investigation has suggested a political controversy, as accused Lalit Mohan Jha, a Kolkata resident allegedly involved in staging the smoke bomb attack, had shared photos of him with TMC MLA Tapas Roy. 

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    The BJP has shared these photos on Social Media and accused him of having connections with TMC. This sparked tension between the two parties, with Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar questioning their association and demanding an investigation.

    In response, MLA Roy dismissed the photo as insufficient evidence and urged for a more informed approach, labelling the accusations as 'childish behaviour.' Notably, Lalit Jha had previously posted a photo alongside MLA Tapas during Saraswati Puja 2020, which has since gained attention.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    He ran the car over my legs Bureaucrat's son booked for assaulting 26-year-old 'girlfriend'

    'He ran the car over my legs..' Bureaucrat's son booked for assaulting 26-year-old 'girlfriend'

    Indian Navy's timely response thwarts hijack attempt on Somalia-bound ship in Arabian Sea AJR

    Indian Navy's timely response thwarts hijack attempt on Somalia-bound ship in Arabian Sea

    Kerala: Central committee to probe alleged irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut project in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Central committee to probe alleged irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut project in Thrissur

    Dalit woman assaulted, gang-raped in moving bus from UP to Rajasthan AJR

    Dalit woman assaulted, gang-raped in moving bus from UP to Rajasthan

    Kerala: SFI erects black banners at Calicut University ahead of Governor's visit anr

    Kerala: SFI erects black banners at Calicut University ahead of Governor's visit

    Recent Stories

    He ran the car over my legs Bureaucrat's son booked for assaulting 26-year-old 'girlfriend'

    'He ran the car over my legs..' Bureaucrat's son booked for assaulting 26-year-old 'girlfriend'

    Indian Navy's timely response thwarts hijack attempt on Somalia-bound ship in Arabian Sea AJR

    Indian Navy's timely response thwarts hijack attempt on Somalia-bound ship in Arabian Sea

    Stockholm to Gothenburg: 7 places to visit in Sweden this December ATG

    Stockholm to Gothenburg: 7 places to visit in Sweden this December

    Kerala: Central committee to probe alleged irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut project in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Central committee to probe alleged irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut project in Thrissur

    Brutal assault on 13-year-old schoolgirl sparks outrage and police investigation in France's Lyon (WATCH) snt

    Brutal assault on 13-year-old schoolgirl sparks outrage and police investigation in France's Lyon (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon