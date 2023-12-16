Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Navy's timely response thwarts hijack attempt on Somalia-bound ship in Arabian Sea

    Upon receiving reports of the hijacking, the Indian Navy promptly diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft, which was conducting surveillance in the region, alongside a warship engaged in anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden. Their immediate mission was to locate the MV Ruen and offer assistance.

    In a recent development in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy swiftly responded to a hijacking incident involving the MV Ruen, a Malta-flagged vessel en route to Somalia. The prompt and decisive action was initiated by deploying both a warship and a maritime patrol aircraft to address the evolving situation and extend aid to the hijacked vessel.

    Confirming their proactive approach, the Navy detailed that their aircraft flew over the hijacked vessel in the early hours of December 15, 2023. Following this, continuous surveillance was maintained as the MV Ruen altered its course towards the coastline of Somalia.

    Further strengthening their response, the Navy's warship intercepted the MV Ruen during the early hours of December 16, 2023, marking a critical step in addressing the situation arising from the hijacking.

    Throughout the ordeal, the Indian Navy's aircraft diligently monitored the movements of the hijacked vessel, ensuring a constant watch on its trajectory following the initial overflight.

    Underlining their commitment to maritime security, the Indian Navy remains actively engaged in managing the situation, prioritizing the safety and security of both the MV Ruen and its crew amidst this unforeseen and critical maritime incident. The ongoing efforts underscore the Navy's dedication to swift and decisive action in safeguarding vessels operating in these vital sea routes.

