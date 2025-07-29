08:05 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Don't mock national pride to please one family, PM Modi tells Congress over Operation Sindoor

PM Modi urged Congress leaders not to come under pressure from one family as 'MPs were barred from speaking in Parliament'.

Scroll to load tweet…

 

07:55 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Appeasement Under Congress Encouraged Terrorism, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Congress governments for the rise in terrorism, accusing them of appeasement and weak leadership. He said some Congress leaders even supported Afzal Guru and expressed sympathy for terrorists, while poor governance led to repeated terror attacks and civilian deaths across India.

 

07:54 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Indus Water Treaty weakened India’s farmers and future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in Parliament, saying it ignored Indian farmers and harmed development. He said Nehru accepted Pakistan's unfair demands, preventing desilting of Indian dams and stalling major water and power projects in western India for decades.

 

07:46 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: India Land of Buddha, Not War, But Peace Needs Strength: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in Parliament that India stands for peace and prosperity, calling it the land of Buddha, not war. However, he emphasized that true peace comes through strength, underlining India’s commitment to national security while pursuing global harmony and development.

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

07:43 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: PM Modi Slams Congress for 'Gifting' 80% of River Water to Pakistan Under Indus Waters Treaty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party for compromising India's long-term interests, citing the Indus Waters Treaty as a key example. “Pledging India’s interests has become a habit for Congress. Just look at the Indus Waters Treaty, it gave Pakistan nearly 80% of the water. What kind of diplomacy is this?” PM Modi asked during his address in Parliament. He said such decisions have historically weakened India’s strategic leverage and reflected a careless attitude towards national priorities.

 

07:40 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Even as terror raged, Congress hosted 'Aman Ki Aasha Mushairas': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for what he called a soft stand on terrorism, accusing it of organising 'Aman Ki Aasha' mushairas even as terror attacks targeted India. "While terrorists were shedding innocent blood, Congress leaders were busy attending peace poetry events with Pakistan. This kind of mindset weakened India’s resolve and sent the wrong message to enemies," PM Modi said during the Operation Sindoor discussion in Parliament.

 

07:36 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Congress Let Pakistan Take PoK, Now Questions Why It Wasn’t Reclaimed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Congress party during the Operation Sindoor debate, accusing it of compromising national security repeatedly. He said, “Before asking why Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) wasn’t reclaimed, Congress should answer who allowed Pakistan to take it in the first place. The answer is clear.” He also highlighted that in 1971, India had captured 1,000 Pakistani soldiers and large parts of Pakistan. “With greater vision and courage, PoK could have been reclaimed then,” he said. Modi further pointed out that between 1962 and 1963, some Congress leaders even proposed giving up parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

07:28 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Congress Echoing Pakistan's Demand for Proof on Pahalgam Terrorists: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi says that the country is surprised at Congress giving a clean chit to Pakistan. He added, "They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that Congress is making...”

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

07:23 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: We Took Bold Steps in Defence for the First Time Since Independence, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for the first time since India’s independence, his government has taken bold and historic steps to strengthen the country's defence sector. He highlighted key reforms, including boosting domestic defence manufacturing and creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to improve coordination among the armed forces. 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

07:17 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Congress Weakened India's Defence Industry for Personal Gains, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of deliberately weakening India's defence manufacturing sector after independence. He said that instead of focusing on building a strong and self-reliant military, Congress governments ignored defence needs and pursued personal gains through defence deals. "Our historic defence manufacturing capabilities were systematically weakened. Self-reliance for our armed forces was never their priority," PM Modi said, adding that his government has reversed that trend by strengthening domestic defence production.

 

07:12 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Congress Importing Issues From Pakistan While India Marches Towards Self-Reliance, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the Congress party, accusing it of relying on Pakistan for political narratives. Speaking at a recent address, PM Modi said, “On one hand, India is moving ahead rapidly on the path of self-reliance, but on the other, Congress is becoming dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, Congress is importing issues from Pakistan.”

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

 

07:10 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: PM Modi Says 'Ignored US Call During Army Meet, Later Warned Of Strong Reply To Pakistan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that on the night of May 9, the Vice President of the United States tried calling him for an hour. PM Modi said he could not take the call because he was in a meeting with the Indian Army. He later returned the call. During the conversation, the US Vice President warned him that Pakistan was planning a major attack. PM Modi said he replied clearly that if Pakistan attacked, it would have to pay a heavy price. “If Pakistan attacks, we will launch a big counterattack,” PM Modi told the US leader.

Scroll to load tweet…

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

07:04 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: PM Modi Slams Cross-Border Propaganda Over Operation Sindoor

PM Modi says, "On 10th May, India announced cessation of action under #OperationSindoor. A lot of things were said here regarding this. This is the same propaganda that has been spread from across the border..."

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

The PM added that Operation Sindoor is ongoing. If Pakistan dares to act recklessly, it will be given a strong and fitting response."

Scroll to load tweet…

 

06:59 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Politicising Pahalgam Terror Attack

During the Lok Sabha discussion on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of using the Pahalgam terror attack for political gain. “Just 3-4 days after the 22nd April attack, Congress leaders began questioning ‘Where is the 56-inch chest?’ and ‘Where has Modi disappeared?’” he said. “They were shaping their politics even in the murder of innocent people in Pahalgam.” Modi said such remarks showed a lack of seriousness and unity in the face of national tragedy.

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

06:56 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: PM Modi Slams Congress For Not Backing Soldiers During Operation Sindoor

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress for not supporting India’s armed forces. “A lot was said about foreign policy and global support, which we did receive,” he said. “But sadly, the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers did not get support from the Congress party.” PM Modi's remark came as he defended the government’s handling of the Pahalgam terror response and underlined the role of national unity during such critical times.

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

06:52 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: 'Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak': PM says we have taken action against Pakistan

PM Modi says, “...Ab hamle ke baad mastermind ko nind nahi aaati, unko pata hain Bharat aayega aur maar kar jayega. This new normal has been set by India. 'Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak', we have taken action against Pakistan.”

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

06:50 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: India Will Strike On Its Own Terms: PM Modi Declares End To Nuclear Blackmail, Terror Safe Havens

During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly stated that India has adopted a clear policy to respond strongly to terror. “If a terrorist attack happens, India will hit back in its own way, at a time and place of its choosing,” he said. Modi added that nuclear blackmail from Pakistan will no longer work, and made it clear that India now sees terror groups and the governments that support them as one and the same. “There will be no more difference between terror masterminds and those giving them political cover,” the PM said, stressing India’s tough new stance.

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

06:46 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Nuclear Blackmail Failed, Airbases Now in ICU After India’s Precise Strikes, Says PM

PM Modi told Parliament that India’s strikes after the Pahalgam terror attack destroyed key terror hubs in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur and Muridke. He said India proved Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail useless and struck with precision. Many Pakistani airbases are now “in ICU,” he added. Modi said this success was possible due to India’s tech-based warfare readiness and indigenous defence systems. “Made in India” drones and missiles exposed Pakistan’s defence systems. Operation Sindoor, he said, showed the world a self-reliant, strong India that doesn’t back down from threats and responds boldly to terror.

Scroll to load tweet…

 

06:41 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Armed Forces Avenged Pahalgam Attack in 22 Minutes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor discussion, said that India's armed forces responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack with remarkable speed and precision. "Our forces avenged the cruelty within 22 minutes through pinpoint strikes," he said. Modi added that Pakistan had expected India to respond strongly and even began making nuclear threats. “On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India acted exactly as planned. Pakistan could do nothing,” he said, praising the Indian armed forces for their swift and decisive retaliation.

Scroll to load tweet…

 

06:32 PM (IST) Jul 29

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Terror Masterminds Still Fearful, Says PM Modi on Forces Getting Free Hand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament that India’s armed forces were given complete freedom during Operation Sindoor. "They were told to decide the when, where, and how," he said, explaining that the military chose the best time and method to act. Modi added, “We are proud that terrorists were punished. The punishment was so strong that the masterminds of terrorism still lose sleep even today.” His statement underlined the government's firm stand against terrorism and support for the armed forces.

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 