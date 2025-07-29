PM Modi urged Congress leaders not to come under pressure from one family as 'MPs were barred from speaking in Parliament'.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Opposition parties launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, questioning why the ceasefire announcement came from US President Donald Trump instead of India. Leaders from the Congress, DMK, and SP accused the Centre of ceding diplomatic ground and failing to keep Parliament adequately informed.
They also highlighted what they called glaring security lapses behind the deadly Pahalgam attack, asking why border villages were not evacuated despite ongoing mock drills and why standard protocols were ignored even as the Valley faced heightened threats.
The government, however, dismissed the allegations of mismanagement and hit back at the Congress, accusing the Opposition of politicising a sensitive national security issue.
PM Modi urged Congress leaders not to come under pressure from one family as 'MPs were barred from speaking in Parliament'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Congress governments for the rise in terrorism, accusing them of appeasement and weak leadership. He said some Congress leaders even supported Afzal Guru and expressed sympathy for terrorists, while poor governance led to repeated terror attacks and civilian deaths across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in Parliament, saying it ignored Indian farmers and harmed development. He said Nehru accepted Pakistan's unfair demands, preventing desilting of Indian dams and stalling major water and power projects in western India for decades.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in Parliament that India stands for peace and prosperity, calling it the land of Buddha, not war. However, he emphasized that true peace comes through strength, underlining India’s commitment to national security while pursuing global harmony and development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party for compromising India's long-term interests, citing the Indus Waters Treaty as a key example. “Pledging India’s interests has become a habit for Congress. Just look at the Indus Waters Treaty, it gave Pakistan nearly 80% of the water. What kind of diplomacy is this?” PM Modi asked during his address in Parliament. He said such decisions have historically weakened India’s strategic leverage and reflected a careless attitude towards national priorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for what he called a soft stand on terrorism, accusing it of organising 'Aman Ki Aasha' mushairas even as terror attacks targeted India. "While terrorists were shedding innocent blood, Congress leaders were busy attending peace poetry events with Pakistan. This kind of mindset weakened India’s resolve and sent the wrong message to enemies," PM Modi said during the Operation Sindoor discussion in Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Congress party during the Operation Sindoor debate, accusing it of compromising national security repeatedly. He said, “Before asking why Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) wasn’t reclaimed, Congress should answer who allowed Pakistan to take it in the first place. The answer is clear.” He also highlighted that in 1971, India had captured 1,000 Pakistani soldiers and large parts of Pakistan. “With greater vision and courage, PoK could have been reclaimed then,” he said. Modi further pointed out that between 1962 and 1963, some Congress leaders even proposed giving up parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Narendra Modi says that the country is surprised at Congress giving a clean chit to Pakistan. He added, "They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that Congress is making...”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for the first time since India’s independence, his government has taken bold and historic steps to strengthen the country's defence sector. He highlighted key reforms, including boosting domestic defence manufacturing and creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to improve coordination among the armed forces.
He also questioned Congress, "The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that Congress is making..."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of deliberately weakening India's defence manufacturing sector after independence. He said that instead of focusing on building a strong and self-reliant military, Congress governments ignored defence needs and pursued personal gains through defence deals. "Our historic defence manufacturing capabilities were systematically weakened. Self-reliance for our armed forces was never their priority," PM Modi said, adding that his government has reversed that trend by strengthening domestic defence production.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the Congress party, accusing it of relying on Pakistan for political narratives. Speaking at a recent address, PM Modi said, “On one hand, India is moving ahead rapidly on the path of self-reliance, but on the other, Congress is becoming dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, Congress is importing issues from Pakistan.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that on the night of May 9, the Vice President of the United States tried calling him for an hour. PM Modi said he could not take the call because he was in a meeting with the Indian Army. He later returned the call. During the conversation, the US Vice President warned him that Pakistan was planning a major attack. PM Modi said he replied clearly that if Pakistan attacked, it would have to pay a heavy price. “If Pakistan attacks, we will launch a big counterattack,” PM Modi told the US leader.
PM Modi says, "On 10th May, India announced cessation of action under #OperationSindoor. A lot of things were said here regarding this. This is the same propaganda that has been spread from across the border..."
The PM added that Operation Sindoor is ongoing. If Pakistan dares to act recklessly, it will be given a strong and fitting response."
During the Lok Sabha discussion on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of using the Pahalgam terror attack for political gain. “Just 3-4 days after the 22nd April attack, Congress leaders began questioning ‘Where is the 56-inch chest?’ and ‘Where has Modi disappeared?’” he said. “They were shaping their politics even in the murder of innocent people in Pahalgam.” Modi said such remarks showed a lack of seriousness and unity in the face of national tragedy.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress for not supporting India’s armed forces. “A lot was said about foreign policy and global support, which we did receive,” he said. “But sadly, the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers did not get support from the Congress party.” PM Modi's remark came as he defended the government’s handling of the Pahalgam terror response and underlined the role of national unity during such critical times.
PM Modi says, “...Ab hamle ke baad mastermind ko nind nahi aaati, unko pata hain Bharat aayega aur maar kar jayega. This new normal has been set by India. 'Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak', we have taken action against Pakistan.”
During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly stated that India has adopted a clear policy to respond strongly to terror. “If a terrorist attack happens, India will hit back in its own way, at a time and place of its choosing,” he said. Modi added that nuclear blackmail from Pakistan will no longer work, and made it clear that India now sees terror groups and the governments that support them as one and the same. “There will be no more difference between terror masterminds and those giving them political cover,” the PM said, stressing India’s tough new stance.
PM Modi told Parliament that India’s strikes after the Pahalgam terror attack destroyed key terror hubs in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur and Muridke. He said India proved Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail useless and struck with precision. Many Pakistani airbases are now “in ICU,” he added. Modi said this success was possible due to India’s tech-based warfare readiness and indigenous defence systems. “Made in India” drones and missiles exposed Pakistan’s defence systems. Operation Sindoor, he said, showed the world a self-reliant, strong India that doesn’t back down from threats and responds boldly to terror.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor discussion, said that India's armed forces responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack with remarkable speed and precision. "Our forces avenged the cruelty within 22 minutes through pinpoint strikes," he said. Modi added that Pakistan had expected India to respond strongly and even began making nuclear threats. “On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India acted exactly as planned. Pakistan could do nothing,” he said, praising the Indian armed forces for their swift and decisive retaliation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament that India’s armed forces were given complete freedom during Operation Sindoor. "They were told to decide the when, where, and how," he said, explaining that the military chose the best time and method to act. Modi added, “We are proud that terrorists were punished. The punishment was so strong that the masterminds of terrorism still lose sleep even today.” His statement underlined the government's firm stand against terrorism and support for the armed forces.