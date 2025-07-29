Summary

Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Opposition parties launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, questioning why the ceasefire announcement came from US President Donald Trump instead of India. Leaders from the Congress, DMK, and SP accused the Centre of ceding diplomatic ground and failing to keep Parliament adequately informed.

They also highlighted what they called glaring security lapses behind the deadly Pahalgam attack, asking why border villages were not evacuated despite ongoing mock drills and why standard protocols were ignored even as the Valley faced heightened threats.

The government, however, dismissed the allegations of mismanagement and hit back at the Congress, accusing the Opposition of politicising a sensitive national security issue.