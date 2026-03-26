A parliamentary committee flagged systemic issues in India's aviation sector, including major safety lapses, UDAN scheme challenges, and a 48.3% vacancy rate at the DGCA, recommending an independent safety review and impact assessment.

Systemic Issues and Safety Concerns Raised

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Thursday flagged systemic issues in India's civil aviation sector, highlighting nearly safety lapses, operational challenges in the UDAN scheme, and critical manpower shortages at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "The Ahmedabad crash (260 fatalities), approximately 100 safety lapses in a single year, and 19 safety violation notices indicate a systemic pattern," the committee said while recommending the constitution of an independent High-Level Committee on Aviation Safety to conduct a comprehensive safety review and submit a report within six months.

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Operational Flaws in UDAN Scheme

Further, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN has operationalised 657 routes with cumulative expenditure exceeding Rs 9,200 crore, but the Ministry has acknowledged that there is no structured exit strategy for routes completing the VGF subsidy period. Over 150 awarded routes remain uncommenced. The committee recommended a formal independent impact assessment covering cost per passenger, route-wise viability, and the proportion of routes that have achieved self-sustainability.

Critical Manpower Shortage at DGCA

DGCA has 843 incumbents against 1,630 sanctioned posts, a vacancy rate of 48.3 per cent. The Committee recommended that DGCA prepare and submit a comprehensive time-bound recruitment and deputation schedule to address the vacancy position.

Call for Formal Passenger Rights Charter

India carried over 350 million passengers annually, but has no statutory passenger rights framework. The Committee recommended the development of a formal Passenger Rights Charter under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024, addressing compensation, delay management, and accountability standards.

AAI Finances and Oversight Gaps

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported revenue of Rs 20,648.25 crore and profit of Rs 7,233.28 crore in FY 2024-25, but its capital investment of Rs 4,699.92 crore through I&EBR does not form part of the Demands for Grants. The Committee recommended enhanced parliamentary visibility of AAI's capital investment programme. (ANI)