    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral

    Delhi Chief Minister and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann attend AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra's sangeet ceremony in Udaipur, featuring a '90s theme and viral dance videos.

    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann received warm welcomes with garlands as they attended the sangeet ceremony of AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra in Udaipur last night. The pre-wedding festivities were attended by several politicians and film personalities ahead of the main ceremony scheduled at The Leela Palace on Sunday.

    The couple's sangeet had a "90s theme," and Chief Minister Mann was spotted grooving to the tunes of DJ Navraj Hans. DJ Hans, the son of veteran Bollywood singer Hans Raj Hans, shared a video of his live performance at the event, and videos of Mann's dancing have since gone viral on social media.

    Both Kejriwal and Mann arrived in Udaipur the previous morning, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also among the guests who came to the city for the wedding.

    "I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on this new chapter of their lives. May God fulfill all their wishes. Today and tomorrow are the wedding ceremonies, and everyone will be a part of it," Singh expressed, as reported by news agency ANI.

    The extravagant wedding festivities commenced today at 10 am with the choora ceremony, followed by a sehrabandi at 1 pm. Raghav Chadha's baraat will have a unique touch as it will travel on a boat from Udaipur's iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The jaimala is scheduled for 3 pm, followed by the pheras and vidai. The entire wedding is expected to conclude by 6:30 pm, followed by a reception at 8:30 pm.

