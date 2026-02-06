Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program, encouraging students to be confident warriors and avoid exam pressure. He urged parents not to compare their children and hailed the initiative as a national movement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the Prime Minister's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme at St. Agnes School located on Nesvilla Road.

CM's Message to Students

Encouraging the students, the Chief Minister said that today the entire country is connected with the ninth edition of the Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha. He said this initiative has become not just an interaction but a national movement. The Prime Minister's message teaches us that exams may be a part of life, but they are not life in its entirety. Sharing his school-life experiences, the Chief Minister said that school time is extremely valuable and never returns. Therefore, students should actively participate in sports and other activities along with their studies.

Words of Wisdom for Students and Parents

He added that examinations are an opportunity for students to perform like warriors, giving their best with confidence, patience, and composure. Passing an exam alone is not the measure of capability; there are many other goals in life. The Chief Minister urged students to set clear goals, stay focused on priorities, and succeed with a positive mindset while avoiding exam pressure. He also appealed to parents not to put unnecessary pressure on their children and to avoid comparing them with others.

Record Participation and State Pride

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, more than 40 million students, teachers, and parents across the country have registered under Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, and a previous Guinness World Record is expected to be broken. From Uttarakhand alone, around 7 lakh students, more than 53,000 teachers, and over 14,000 parents have participated this year, compared to 2.98 lakh students last year. As per the Uttarakhand CMO, out of 10 motivational videos created by students across the state, one has been selected for the national level. It was prepared by Rohan Singh Rana, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Pala Kurali, Jakholi Block, Rudraprayag district. Rohan Singh Rana has been invited to Delhi for the Prime Minister's programme, which is a matter of pride for the entire state. (ANI)