IndiGo has overtaken Air India and Air India Express in international passenger traffic during the July-September 2025 quarter, according to official data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Data for the quarter shows IndiGo carried a total of 41.36 lakh international passengers, with 19.88 lakh passengers arriving in India and 21.47 lakh departing from the country.

By comparison, Air India carried 11.79 lakh passengers to India and 11.97 lakh from India, while Air India Express recorded 8.08 lakh arrivals and 9.13 lakh departures. Even when viewed together, the Air India group's international passenger volumes during the quarter fell short of IndiGo's standalone numbers.

This change occurred after Air India reduced its flights following a June plane crash. This reduction in flights created capacity that IndiGo quickly filled by increasing flights on key international routes.

Details of Tragic Air India Crash

The AI171 tragedy occurred on June 12, when the Air India flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming 260 lives, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India later released the preliminary report into the tragic crash, outlining the harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff. The report noted that both engines of the aircraft unexpectedly shut down during the initial climb, resulting in catastrophic loss of thrust and a rapid descent.

The crash remains one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history, leaving a profound impact on the victims' families and the aviation community.

IndiGo Stabilises Operations

Meanwhile, IndiGo, which recently faced operational disruptions, is now gradually stabilising, operating over 2,050 flights with minimal cancellations, and maintaining connectivity across its network. (ANI)