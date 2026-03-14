Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the iconic 'Van Rani' toy train at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The beloved attraction, shut since 2020, has been revived as an eco-friendly, battery-operated train under state leadership.

Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Revived 'Van Rani' Toy Train

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated an iconic Van Rani toy train at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday. The toy train, which had been discontinued following damage caused by a cyclone in 2020, has been successfully reinstated. Now featuring a battery-operated system to ensure environmental sustainability, it was inaugurated under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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During his visit to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the Union Minister emphasised that the "Van Rani" toy train remains a significant attraction for visitors. He asserted that the train exemplifies India's modern strength and demonstrates the nation's commitment to pursuing development and preserving its heritage simultaneously.

"This was truly a train that, for 50 years, held immense appeal for visitors to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Its tracks were damaged during a cyclone in 2020, necessitating its closure; however, I am delighted that CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Eknath Shinde have granted approval for its revival... It is battery-operated; therefore, it will cause no harm to the environment... This exemplifies India's modern strength, that we pursue development while simultaneously preserving our heritage..." Goyal told reporters.

Minister Discusses Noida Airport Project

Earlier on February 27, the Union Minister held a meeting with the Managing Director of Zurich Airport International Ltd, Daniel Bircher, and discussed ongoing and future investment plans, particularly regarding the Noida International Airport project.

In a social media post, the minister said he was delighted to meet Daniel Bircher and deliberate on their ongoing and future investment plans, particularly concerning the Noida International Airport project. Goyal stated, "Delighted to meet Mr. Daniel Bircher, Managing Director, Zurich Airport International Ltd. Deliberated on their ongoing & future investment plans particularly regarding the Noida International Airport project. This partnership reflects India's growing aspirations for building world-class infrastructure and our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047." (ANI)