A violent clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata, with Minister Shashi Panja alleging BJP workers pelted stones at her home. The incident, which left many injured, comes as both parties gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP, TMC Workers Clash in Kolkata

A clash involving stone-pelting broke out between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Girish Park area on Saturday. West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja alleged that BJP workers attacked TMC supporters and pelted stones at her residence The clash resulted in several members of both sides sustaining injuries on arms, legs, and heads.

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Minister Accuses BJP of Attack

Shashi Panja said, " I was attacked with a brick. BJP is not a goon; it is a murderer. You call them BJP workers; they are murderers. They saw the "Boycott BJP" banner, tore it down, assaulted Trinamool Congress supporters, and did stone-pelting."

Panja further condemned the BJP, stating that over 50 TMC workers have been injured during the clash. "More than 50 TMC workers are injured. I was pushed inside because a massive stone was hurled towards me. BJP people are goons. These people are murderers. Even the police personnel have sustained injuries. The manner in which this hooliganism unfolded in Kolkata today is unprecedented; such lawlessness simply does not occur in Bengal. These people are murderers," she said.

Political Tensions Ahead of 2026 Polls

This clash occurred as West Bengal moves towards the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, where the Trinamool Congress will look to defend its fortress against the Bharatiya Janata Party, which would want to secure a victory after winning 77 seats in the last elections.

BJP Confident of Victory

Earlier, BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari expressed confidence that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be defeated in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. He said that nationalists and Sanatanis will make their presence felt, signalling a strong push against TMC.

Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, Adhikari said, "We have to defeat TMC... The Brigade rally will be held the day after tomorrow, and people will come there, breaking all records. You will hear the roar of nationalists and Sanatanis there. In the 2026 elections, TMC will be uprooted." (ANI)