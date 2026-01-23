President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas, hailing his indomitable courage and contribution to the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

President Murmu also paid tribute to Bose in a post on X, highlighting his influence in the Indian Army during the Freedom Struggle. "On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas, I offer my humble tribute to this great leader of India's freedom struggle. His call for independence awakened a spirit of courage, self-confidence, unity, and nationalism in the hearts of millions of Indians. Through the Indian National Army, he not only provided decisive leadership to India's freedom movement but also elevated it to the international stage. His ideals continue to inspire every Indian even today," the post read. নেতাজি সুভাষচন্দ্র বসুর জন্মবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে পালিত পরাক্রম দিবসে ভারতের স্বাধীনতা সংগ্রামের এই মহান নেতার প্রতি জানাই আমার বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি। স্বাধীনতার জন্য তাঁর আহ্বান লক্ষ লক্ষ ভারতবাসীর মনে সাহস, আত্মবিশ্বাস, ঐক্য ও জাতীয়তাবাদের চেতনাকে জাগ্রত করেছিল। আজাদ হিন্দ ফৌজের… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2026

PM Modi Recalls Netaji's Courage

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the courage and contribution of the freedom fighter, stating that "his ideals continue to inspire generations."

Highlighting Bose's patriotism on his birth anniversary, the PM took to X to post, "On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is commemorated as Parakram Diwas, we recall his indomitable courage, resolve and unparalleled contribution to the nation."

Praising his ideas as timeless and an inspiration for generations, he further added, "He epitomised fearless leadership and unwavering patriotism. His ideals continue to inspire generations to build a strong India."

Legacy of Netaji and Parakram Diwas

Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on 23 January 1897.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. Subhash Chandra Bose is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

January 23 is also celebrated as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Central government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021.

There are many famous inspirational quotes given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Some of them were "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!", "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle -- if there are no risks to be taken", "Freedom is not given; it is taken," and "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had, in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017, confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)