The Bihar State Commission for Women issued a notice to Purnia MP Pappu Yadav for his 'disgusting' remarks on women in politics. The panel has sought his explanation within 3 days, questioning why his Lok Sabha membership should not be cancelled.

Commission Takes Action on 'Disgusting' Remarks

The Bihar State Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of a controversial statement made by Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, regarding women in politics. In a stern notice issued, the Commission characterised the MP's remarks as "disgusting" and an affront to the dignity of women.

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The Commission has sought his response within 3 days, asking why he made the statement and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be cancelled.

"You are directed to ensure that a clear explanation regarding your said loathsome statement is made available to the undersigned within three days of the receipt of this letter."

The Commission's action stems from a video circulating on social media in which the Independent MP allegedly claimed that women entering the political arena only achieve progress by "sharing beds" with established politicians.

The official notice stated, "This statement hurts the self-respect and social prestige of women. It suggests that women working in the political field do not rise on their own merit, which is a derogatory and baseless generalisation. Furthermore, why should a recommendation not be made to the Lok Sabha Speaker to cancel your membership of the Lok Sabha?"

The Controversial Statement

Earlier, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav slammed politicians for thier attitude towards women and alleged that "90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians".

Speaking about the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill at a press conference on Monday, Pappu Yadav claimed that women are elevated to the status of goddesses but are not given respect, and the system and society are responsible for it."...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians," he said in remarks seen as very objectionable and controversial.

Background: Women's Reservation Bill

Yadav said that the weaker sections did not have adequate representation in positions of power.

The Constitution Amendment Bill for implementing Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha last week, as it was linked to the Delimitation Bill. Opposition parties strongly opposed the manner in which the government intended to raise the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and its plan to carry out delimitation on the basis of the 2011 census.

Pappu Yadav had taken part in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill and two other bills that were taken alongside. In the division on the Constitution Amendment Bill, following debate on the three bills, 298 members supported while 230 voted against it.

While the Lok Sabha was debating the Women's Amendment Bill at a special sitting of Parliament during the budget session, the government notified the One Hundred and Sixth Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It came into force on April 16. The 2023 Act rotationally reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.