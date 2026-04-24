Pappu Yadav defends his controversial remarks on the Women's Reservation Bill, questioning the need to apologize but stating he will protect women entering politics. He alleged widespread exploitation of girls by politicians and other powerful men.

Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav on Friday defended his remarks against the Women's Reservation Bill and said that "I will do anything to protect" the women who enter politics. Speaking with ANI, Yadav questioned if he had committed a crime to apologise for. Stating that his fight is for the daughters of the country, Pappu said that he would apologise if his conduct hurts someone. "...What mistake did I commit, for which I have to apologise? To whom will we apologise? If any of my mothers or sisters enter politics, I will do anything to protect them. if any of our sisters entering politics are hurt, we will maintain that all our daughters are safe and clean. If, despite this, anyone who is creating a hue and cry is hurt. When I am fighting for my daughter, if someone is hurt by my conduct, what harm do I have in apologising to them?" he said.

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'Leaders Feasting on Rape of Girls'

Furthermore, Yadav alleged that "all the leaders, officials, and capitalists are feasting on the rape of girls from 6-12 years old," inferring that his previous statements were reasonable. "The world knows that after the Epstein case, nothing is left. All the leaders, officials, and capitalists are feasting on the rape of girls from 6-12 years old. Should I apologise then?....I'll do anything to protect the respect of my daughter and sisters from politicians and not hurt them. If I have to apologise 1 billion times, I will," he stated.

This comes after Pappu Yadav made a series of controversial remarks on politicians and women in politics, drawing strong reactions and prompting the Bihar State Commission for Women to take suo motu cognisance of his statement.

Yadav Hits Back at Critics

Questioning those raising objections against him, he said, "Who are these people who have served me a notice? Who are they with? People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."

Speaking on allegations and notices issued against him, Yadav added, "I have said this on the floor of the House too that 70-80% of the politicians watch porn. So, get everyone checked. If there is porn on my phone, check me too."

'I am fighting women's fight'

Alleging widespread exploitation in politics, Pappu Yadav said, "I had said that male politicians do not let women enter politics without exploiting them. Is that incorrect?"

He further claimed he was raising issues related to women, stating, "I am fighting women's fight. They exploit women."

Making further allegations, he said, "There is sexual exploitation against many male politicians, and there are chargesheets too. The whole of India is tainted."

Reacting to criticism, he added, "If I speak of male politicians, why are they (Women's Commission) troubled?"

He also linked his remarks to the ongoing political debate on women's representation, saying, "These politicians exploit women, and then they speak of the Women's Reservation Bill."

Earlier, Pappu Yadav had also alleged that "90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians." (ANI)