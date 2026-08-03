CJP will hold a strategy meet in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to plan a nationwide tour. Founder Abhijeet Dipke stated they won't form a political party, alleging 'outsiders' and police planning caused violence at their Jantar Mantar protest.

CJP Plans Strategy Meet After Protest Success

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday announced that its core team will convene for a two-day strategy meet in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar beginning August 5. The session will bring together CJP's founder, spokespersons, and organisational leadership to discuss and contemplate the next steps for the youth movement.

Over the past several days, CJP team members have consulted a wide range of stakeholders on what the party's next steps should be, including a team of fifty core volunteers who dedicated their time and effort throughout the Jantar Mantar protest.

In the days following the strategy meet, CJP will reach out to its volunteers across the country and organise a nationwide listening tour to take into account the needs and aspirations of the youth, a generation that has grown hopeful and optimistic about the country's future in light of the resounding success of CJP's protest against former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which led to his resignation.

"The defeat of this arrogant government at the hands of the youth shows that when young people come together, they can achieve anything," Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said. "Our team is working to put together the best possible path forward to channel the expectations of our youth into meaningful action," he said.

No Intention of Becoming a Political Party: Founder

The CJP will share further details on its next steps, including the schedule for the nationwide listening tour, in the coming days. However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has firmly stated that the organisation has no intention of transiting to becoming a political party.

"We have no such intention. We are seeing how political parties are being split using the ED and CBI. Votes are being deleted in elections. At this point, when people have lost faith in politics, what will we do by forming a political party? The way people are losing faith in the judiciary, election system and even the media, this country needs a public movement," Dipke told ANI

Founder Alleges 'Planned' Violence at Jantar Mantar Protest

Dipke also alleged that outsiders had infiltrated the peaceful student protests at Jantar Mantar which had led to some violence during the July 20 March to Parliament.

"I have been saying since the beginning of our movement that some people from outside will be sent to create disturbance during the protest, to defame the protest, and those belonging to CJP will be accused. These goons had pre-planning with Delhi Police. At the protest site where I was not being allowed to go without checking, there were 2100 criminals roaming freely. This is a big question on Delhi Police," he said.

"How can this (stone pelting at protest and police action on protestors) happen under Home Minister Amit Shah? Does his police get active only when they have to hit 12-year-old girls? But you could not stop the criminals. You (Delhi Police) have said that 2100 criminals were seen at the protest site. This is a clear failure of Amit Shah and the Police. In fact, it was not their failure, but it was a part of their planning," he further added.