Purnea MP Pappu Yadav accused the BJP of relying on 'lying, money power, and theft' to win elections. He expressed confidence in a Mahagathbandhan victory in the Bihar polls, citing support from women and public anger against the NDA.

Pappu Yadav Slams BJP, Confident of Mahagathbandhan Win

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing them of not being able to win elections without lying, money power and theft. Yadav said that the BJP has made several efforts to form a Nitish Kumar-led NDA government; however, he expressed confidence that women would vote for the Mahagathbandhan. "BJP cannot win any elections without lying, money power, and theft. BJP also tried its best to ensure that the BJP government is formed instead of the Nitish government...Women, youth voted in favour of the INDIA alliance," Pappu Yadav told ANI.

Pappu Yadav also expressed confidence in Mahagathbandhan winning the elections, highlighting the anger among people for the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government. "I am confident that the public has bestowed their trust on the Mahagathbandhan...There was anger among the public against the NDA alliance and they wanted change," he added.

Vote Counting Begins for Bihar Polls

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji and several other places. Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, who is contesting from the Lakhisarai assembly seat, also offered prayers at a temple.

Record Voter Turnout

The voting for the Bihar Assembly election voting took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 66.91 per cent, the highest in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06 per cent. The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 68.76 per cent.

Key Electoral Alliances

The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and Mahagathbandhan. The NDA consists of parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj made its electoral debut in the Assembly polls.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Win

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. (ANI)