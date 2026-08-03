Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant slammed the Home Ministry after an alleged knife attack on Purnia MP Pappu Yadav in Delhi. Yadav claimed it was an assassination attempt. Police have detained one accused who was found to be intoxicated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Monday condemned the alleged knife attack on Pappu Yadav, declaring that the Home Ministry has failed to provide protection to the Purnia MP. "What happened with Pappu Yadav is a very serious matter. This is another example that the Home Ministry has failed," Sawant told ANI.

His remarks came after a clash broke out at the residence of the Purnia MP, where one man allegedly threw a slipper at him and another brandished a knife while he was addressing a press conference in Delhi. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him. "Babas are saying every day, 'Kill me, burn me down; we will give ₹51 lakh.' We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived," Yadav said.

Police Detain One Accused

Following the incident, Delhi Police identified two accused, Sumit Sharma and Happy Sharma, in connection with the alleged knife attack on the Purnia MP. Police have detained one of the accused at the Tilak Marg Police Station. According to police sources, Sumit's Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report confirmed that he was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident, while the role of Happy Sharma, who allegedly threw a slipper at the Independent MP, is currently being verified.

Attack Follows Ram Mandir Skit Controversy

The incident comes days after Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, using symbolic roles to raise allegations related to donations collected for the Ram Mandir. During the performance, Pappu Yadav wore saffron robes and played the role of a temple priest, while other Opposition MPs enacted a scene involving a donation box and allegations of corruption.

The skit drew strong criticism from BJP leaders, with party leaders including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs filing police complaints in New Delhi, alleging that the performance hurt religious sentiments. But despite the growing controversy and multiple complaints over the satirical skit, Yadav has continued to defend his action, questioning whether raising issues related to protecting the sentiments of the Hindu community connected with the temple was wrong. (ANI)