SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav questioned the new exam bill, asserting that paper leaks won't stop until honest individuals oversee the system. He said new laws alone are ineffective. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of playing politics.

'Honest Individuals, Not Laws, Can Stop Paper Leaks': SP MP

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday questioned the implementation of the proposed Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, asserting that paper leaks cannot stop until oversight of the system is placed in the hands of honest individuals. Speaking to reporters, Yadav further declared that if the person setting the paper and those managing the printing are completely honest, and if vigilance or the CBI maintains a close watch on agencies and coaching centres, no paper can be leaked. "It cannot stop until everything is in the hands of honest individuals."

In reality, corruption has percolated from the top to the bottom."So you keep making laws; many laws have been made.TADA was made, so and so was made, did anything stop? Under this government, who knows which UAPA or other laws were made? Nothing stopped.So, it doesn't stop with laws.If there is one right person--if the one setting the paper is honest, If those where the printing is happening are completely honest," And if there is a watch by vigilance or CBI on the agencies and coaching centers, no paper can be leaked," said Yadav.

'Opposition Playing Politics': Kiren Rijiju

Yadav's remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused opposition leaders of indulging in politics during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, alleging that they had not spoken about the legislation. "If she (Priyanka Gandhi) had spoken on the Bill, she would have realised its importance. Since they are not speaking about the Bill at all, what answer can we possibly give? There ought to be some benefit to Parliament running this late into the night. Debates held at such hours should be meaningful, involving constructive suggestions and even criticism. However, one should also offer solutions and ideas," Rijiju told reporters.

"If there are any shortcomings in the Bill, point them out. Yet, no one acknowledged the excellent provisions included in this Bill for the benefit of students. We are keeping Parliament running late into the night, but they are ignoring the Bill and engaging in politics outside it. This implies that the Opposition parties have been doing nothing but playing politics all along," he added.

Bill Tabled Amid NEET-UG Protests

The Lok Sabha took up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for discussion in the backdrop of widespread protests against NEET-UG paper leak. The Bill aims to bring in stringent punishments and swift probe into examination-related offences. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who tabled the Bill, affirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of students and described the Amendment Bill, 2026 as a "milestone legislation." However, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and INDIA bloc MPs attacked the government over police action against protestors. (ANI)