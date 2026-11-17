UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary criticized SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on the draft electoral roll, while reaffirming the BJP's goal to secure a third consecutive term in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Pankaj Chaudhary Targets Akhilesh Yadav Ahead of UP 2027 Elections

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on the draft electoral roll, accusing him of threatening officials and alleging that his comments reflected the style of the SP’s pre-2017 government. In a post on X, Chaudhary said the SP chief had not changed despite spending 10 years out of power and alleged that the party’s previous government was marked by corruption and the unchecked influence of goons and mafia. “SP will be gone in 2027. Even after 10 years out of government, the SP chief hasn’t lost his old ways. He can’t forget the methods of his own government, steeped in corruption, and is threatening officials. These threats certainly bring back memories of his pre-2017 government, when he gave goons, mafia members and the ‘family’ free rein to wreak havoc in the name of appeasement. The state was burning, and the SP chief was watching dance performances in Saifai,” Chaudhary wrote.

Chaudhary’s post came in response to Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks following the release of Uttar Pradesh’s draft electoral roll ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Yadav had accused the BJP of conspiring to add fake voters through Form 6 under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) category and warned that “the next destination for corrupt officials will be jail”. Countering those allegations, Chaudhary invoked the January 2014 Saifai Mahotsav controversy when opposition parties criticised the then-SP government for hosting Bollywood performances in Safai while 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot victims remained in winter relief camps, an event SP leaders had defended at the time as an annual cultural tradition.

Earlier, Chaudhary also spoke about the BJP’s ongoing meeting in Mathura, where party leaders gathered ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Chaudhary asserted that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term with a thumping majority in the 2027 Assembly elections. “A meeting has been ongoing here since yesterday. Today, party’s national president, Nitin Nabin, arrived at the birthplace of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He garlanded the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. CM Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy CMs, national general secretary Smriti Irani, Harish Dwiveldi and everyone welcomed him. It is also the death anniversary of Ashok Singhal today. He also garlanded his statue and paid floral tributes,” Chaudhary said.

He further described the beginning of the meeting and highlighted the BJP’s organisational strength in the state. “On the land of Lord Sri Krishna, when the meeting began, everyone chanted ‘Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De’. There are more than 2.5 crore BJP members and over 2 lakh active workers in UP today. We did this meeting to inspire them. No other party is going to succeed in UP, BJP will form the govt in UP for the third time with a thumping majority,” he said. (ANI)