Nagaland State Lottery declared the Dear Destiny Tuesday result today at 8 PM, announcing the Rs 1 Crore jackpot winner. Check full breakdown and how to claim prizes.

The Nagaland State Lottery officially declared the results for the Dear Destiny Tuesday draw today at 8 PM, selecting the winning ticket for the Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize. Held every week in Nagaland, the Dear Destiny Tuesday scheme remains popular among players purchasing Rs 7 lottery tickets across authorised state counters.

Ticket holders across the region checked their numbers following the 8 PM announcement to determine payouts across all prize tiers. The weekly draw continues to attract wide participation due to its accessible Rs 7 per entry price point and structured prize distribution managed by state authorities.

Draw Details and Ticket Pricing

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Destiny Tuesday draw results were declared at 8 PM today. Tickets for the scheme were sold at Rs 7 per entry through licensed counters and state-approved vendors, allowing players to participate in the weekly evening event.

The draw takes place every Tuesday evening at the designated 8 PM slot, followed by the immediate release of official winning numbers. Players verify their ticket numbers against the published prize list to confirm if their entry matched any of the winning combinations drawn by the lottery board.

Prize Categories and Breakdown

8 PM marked the draw time for the Dear Destiny Tuesday event. Beyond the top Rs 1 Crore jackpot, the lottery board released payouts across multiple tiers. The consolation prize stands at Rs 1,000 for qualifying ticket combinations.

How to Claim Winnings and Document Verification

Winners holding tickets with prize amounts up to Rs 10,000 can collect cash payouts directly through authorised local distributors. However, high-value claims require formal verification. For any prizes above Rs 10,000, including the Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize, ticket holders must submit their claim directly to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.