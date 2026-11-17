Farmers and BJP workers in Bhopal are protesting the draft Master Plan 2047, arguing that the expansion of catchment areas threatens agricultural land and impacts the livelihoods of over 500,000 residents living in 78 surrounding villages.

BJP Workers and Farmers Oppose Bhopal Draft Master Plan 2047 Changes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP workers and farmers from 78 villages around Bhopal’s Upper Lake staged a protest at the Huzur Tehsil office, opposing the draft Master Plan 2047 and alleging that the proposed changes and expansion of catchment areas would affect agricultural land and the future of nearly five lakh people. The protestors raised slogans during a public hearing on their objections to the draft master plan on Tuesday and demanded that their agricultural land should not be brought under expanded catchment areas and be retained for farming.

BJP leader and Phanda Janpad Panchayat president, Pramod Rajput alleged that he was raising objections, but his name had been excluded from the list, claiming the draft master plan was of no interest to farmers, traders or the general public. “I would like to ask the Town and Country Planning (TNCP) department that you are preparing a development plan and a master plan for a particular area, and I am the elected representative of that area. Your Act states that my name should be included in the committee constituted to hear objections, but on what basis have you excluded my name? Can I not represent the concerns of farmers and speak about the development of the region? Why has my name been excluded? Is it because I am questioning your master plan? Your draft is neither in the interest of farmers, traders, nor the general public, so I am raising questions about it, and you have excluded my name,” Rajput said.

He also questioned the process of inviting public objections, saying that the authorities had relied on online submissions and were conducting hearings in Bhopal, making it difficult for villagers with limited access to technology to participate. “A farmer who lives in a village cannot reach the TNCP office to submit an objection. He has a keypad mobile phone and may not be able to file an objection online. First, you invite objections online, then you conduct objection hearings in Bhopal and inform people through messages. These messages are not even reaching the common people,” he said.

Rajput demanded that objections and suggestions should be invited through Gram Sabhas after informing villagers through traditional public announcements, so that people can participate in the process and their concerns can be heard at the village level. “Nearly five lakh people are being affected. You cannot decide the future of those people while sitting in Bhopal or Vallabh Bhawan (state secretariat). Officials who have prepared development plans using Google Maps and satellite images should visit the villages and see for themselves where rivers and drains are located,” he added. He further alleged that around 70-80 villages had been brought under the catchment area, where the proposed master plan does not permit any development activities.

“I am a farmer’s son, and this is the land inherited from my forefathers. Should I not have the freedom to decide how to use my own land? Who will decide this freedom for me? It is not the right of government or administrative officials to decide the future of common people and their children. The people should have the freedom to decide their future. The authorities can certainly frame rules, and we will seek permissions and undertake business or industrial activities in accordance with those rules, but we must be given that freedom,” he said.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha state president Sajal Jain alleged that agricultural land belonging to 78 villages had been included in the catchment area under the proposed master plan. “Land belonging to 78 villages has been brought under the catchment area. Earlier, several villages along the main Bhopal-Bairagarh-Indore highway were not part of the catchment area, but it has now been unnecessarily expanded to include them as well. Under the Bhopal Master Plan 2005, the total area of the lake was approximately 37 square kilometres, which has now been increased to 49 square kilometres without the implementation of the necessary Gazette notification. The catchment area has been unnecessarily expanded,” Jain said.

He added that they had submitted around 7,000-8,000 objections, particularly concerning the expansion of catchment areas, but despite multiple hearings, their objections had not been resolved. “If our objections are not addressed this time, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will take to the streets and march towards Bhopal with 1,000 tractor-trolleys. We will ensure that this master plan is cancelled,” Jain said. He also questioned the proposed land-use restrictions in the Huzur Assembly constituency, alleging that residential, commercial and industrial permissions had been granted in catchment areas around Hathai Kheda, Kaliyasot and Kerwa dams, as well as in Mendori and Ratibad, while restrictions were being imposed on the 78 villages of Huzur constituency, marking them as catchment areas. (ANI)